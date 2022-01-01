- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Satellite
- Imagery Analysis
- Model Building
- spatial visualization
- Spatial Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Software
- Analytics
- Workflow
- Data Management
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Map Your World With GIS. Explore the tools, concepts, and terminology of spatial analysis and modeling
Offered By
What you will learn
Create and work with raster data.
Develop and analyze data for the geospatial analysis project.
Develop a large processing workflow in ModelBuilder.
Interpret and explain the results you obtained in comparison to your original GIS question and/or hypothesis.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will work through the various course projects to gain experience and skills related to geographic information systems. Each course reviews the concepts in a final project to reinforce your learning. Each course builds on the knowledge of the previous and the Specialization culminates with a capstone where you will design and execute a complete GIS-based analysis – from identifying a concept, question or issue you wish to develop, all the way to final data products and maps that you can add to your portfolio.
Comfortable using a computer. Experience with data analysis is useful, but not required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of GIS
Explore the world of spatial analysis and cartography with geographic information systems (GIS). In this class you will learn the basics of the industry’s leading software tool, ArcGIS, during four week-long modules:
GIS Data Formats, Design and Quality
In this course, the second in the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization, you will go in-depth with common data types (such as raster and vector data), structures, quality and storage during four week-long modules:
Geospatial and Environmental Analysis
Apply your GIS knowledge in this course on geospatial analysis, focusing on analysis tools, 3D data, working with rasters, projections, and environment variables. Through all four weeks of this course, we'll work through a project together - something unique to this course - from project conception, through data retrieval, initial data management and processing, and finally to our analysis products.
Imagery, Automation, and Applications
Welcome to the last course of the specialization (unless your continuing on to the capstone project, of course!).
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
