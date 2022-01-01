About this Specialization

Knowledge of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is an increasingly sought after skill in industries from agriculture to public health. This Specialization, offered in partnership with ArcGIS developer Esri, will teach the skills you need to successfully use GIS software in a professional setting. You will learn how to analyze your spatial data, use cartography techniques to communicate your results in maps, and collaborate with peers in GIS and GIS-dependent fields. In the final Capstone Project, you will create a professional-quality GIS portfolio piece using a combination of data identification and collection, analytical map development, and spatial analysis techniques. Interested in learning advanced GIS topics? Check out the Spatial Data Analysis and Visualization MasterTrack™ Program.
Fundamentals of GIS

GIS Data Formats, Design and Quality

Geospatial and Environmental Analysis

Imagery, Automation, and Applications

University of California, Davis

