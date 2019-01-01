Profile

Nick Santos

Geospatial Applications Researcher

Bio

Nicholas Santos is a GIS specialist, programmer, web developer, environmentalist and instructor with the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education. He works at the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California, Davis, where he develops GIS-based software and databases to help analyze and understand environmental impacts and indicators. Santos founded and led Environmental Consumer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that develops actionable information and resources for consumers taking steps to reduce their impact. In 2012, he was the Roosevelt Institute: Pipeline fellow for climate change. He regularly works as a technical consultant and has previously worked with 1Sky (now part of 350.org), Sierra Nevada Alliance, and the UC Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.

Courses

GIS Data Formats, Design and Quality

Fundamentals of GIS

Imagery, Automation, and Applications

Geospatial and Environmental Analysis

Geospatial Analysis Project

