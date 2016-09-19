About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years experience, comfortable doing data analysis, and fundamental grasp of GIS concepts.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design data tables and use separating and joining data in a relational database

  • Write query strings to subset data

  • Create and work with raster data

  • Create web maps

Skills you will gain

  • Spatial Analysis
  • Analytics
  • Workflow
  • Data Management
Course 2 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years experience, comfortable doing data analysis, and fundamental grasp of GIS concepts.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Overview & Data Models and Formats

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 115 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Creating and Working with Vector Data

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 120 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Storage Formats and Working with Rasters

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 114 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Data Quality and Creating Web Maps

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

