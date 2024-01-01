Profile

Eric Howard

Geospatial Data Scientist, GIS developer

    Eric Howard is a Geospatial Data Scientist, GIS developer, programmer and instructor with the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education. He works at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services where he develops GIS-based applications to help provide situational awareness to first responders during emergencies and conducts geospatial analysis to support emergency management and disaster recovery. Eric previously was a geospatial data scientist and transportation planner for Fehr & Peers along, and as a transportation planner with the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization. Additionally, Eric worked as a Marine GIS Analyst for The Nature Conservancy focusing on coastal and marine spatial planning and was involved in research projects at the University of Washington and the University of California Los Angeles.

    Courses - English

    Fundamentals of GIS

    GIS Applications Across Industries

    GIS Data Formats, Design and Quality

    Geospatial Analysis with ArcGIS

