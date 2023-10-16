University of California, Davis
GIS Applications Across Industries
University of California, Davis

GIS Applications Across Industries

This course is part of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Eric Howard

Instructor: Eric Howard

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(18 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Expand their knowledge for geospatial analysis and develop new skills on how to use the advanced geoprocessing tools inside of ArcGIS Pro.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

4 quizzes

This course is part of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

By the end of this module, you will be able describe what land use planning is and the planning process. You will be able to describe how GIS is commonly used in land use and conservation planning. You will be able to identify and find GIS datasets and common data sources and describe the processing steps used in land use change analysis. You will be able to conduct an analysis using land cover datasets to measure changes in land use over time. You'll be able to describe what a buildout analysis is and conduct a buildout analysis to evaluate the potential development growth in a given location. You will be able to explore common datasets, analytical tools and processes used in conservation planning. You'll be able to analyze a location and define its watershed boundaries as well as analyze GPS monitoring data to define wildfire ranges. You will be able to analyze and prioritize candidate locations for conservation efforts and be able to describe what citizen science is and the role it plays in community-based conservation strategies.

What's included

16 videos2 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

By the end of this module, you will be able to describe common GIS applications used in Public Health. You'll explore how GIS is used to track the spread of disease and analyze disease prevalence data and create maps showing the spread of disease. You will be able to explain what social determinates of health are and how they can be mapped using ArcGIS Pro. You will also be able to analyze and map the social determinates of health in a given community and describe how to measure community access to health-promoting resources.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

By the end of this module, you will be able to describe how GIS is commonly used in Emergency Management. You will be able to define what hazard mitigation planning is and how GIS is commonly used in mitigation planning activities. You'll be able to analyze the wildfire risks of a community and describe how GIS is used to inform emergency preparedness activities. You will apply GIS methods to aid in the development of an evacuation plan and use GIS to aid first responders during an emergency event. Lastly, you'll be able to describe how GIS is used to track the progress of recovery from an emergency event.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

By the end of this module, you will be able to describe how GIS is used in business applications and use GIS to identify potential customers and markets for a new business. You will be able to analyze demographic and employment data to locate a potential site for a new business. You will be able to describe how GIS can be used to inform Supply Chain Management and analyze potential warehouse locations based on the number of customers they can easily serve. You'll also be able to define location-base services and their common use cases, as well as discuss the role GIS plays in creating digital twins and in 3D visualization. You will also have the chance to create a 3D scene using ArcGIS Pro.

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Eric Howard
University of California, Davis
4 Courses170,812 learners

University of California, Davis

