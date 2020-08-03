About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Cartography
  • Esri
  • Mapping
  • Spatial Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

GIS File Types, Data Models, and Topology

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Finding data and preparing it for your project

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Geocoding addresses and postal codes

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Map Design Principles

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 134 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

