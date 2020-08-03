In this course, you will learn how to find GIS data for your own projects, and how to create a well-designed map that effectively communicates your message. The first section focuses on the basic building blocks of GIS data, so that you know what types of GIS files exist, and the implications of choosing one type over another. Next, we'll discuss metadata (which is information about a data set) so you know how to evaluate a data set before you decide to use it, as well as preparing data by merging and clipping files as needed. We'll then talk about how to take non-GIS data, such as a list of addresses, and convert it into "mappable" data using geocoding. Finally, you'll learn about how to take data that you have found and design a map using cartographic principles. In the course project, you will find your own data and create your own quantitative map.
This course is part of the GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Cartography
- Esri
- Mapping
- Spatial Analysis
University of Toronto
GIS File Types, Data Models, and Topology
Finding data and preparing it for your project
Geocoding addresses and postal codes
Map Design Principles
This course is excellent and very well organized! Congratulations to the instructor Professor Don Boyes.
This course is very well-structured and offers information, in a comprehensible format. I really feel like I learned a lot and gained more insight in the mapping area.
Was a real important course and helped to understand the fundamentals and theories behind the GIS and Map design
It is one of the best course of the specialization. I learned a lot about data acquisition, map design elements and principles and exporting map. It gave me a greater knowledge of map designs.
About the GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
This Specialization is for those new to mapping and GIS, as well as anyone looking to gain a better understanding of how it all works and why. You will learn practical skills that can be applied to your own work using cutting-edge software created by Esri Inc., the world's leading GIS company and our industry partner.
