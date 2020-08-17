HG
Apr 6, 2021
Prof Don Boyes explanation on the subject is awesome. It is very easy to understand and develops a great interest in the subject. It is very rare to find such a wonderful professional in the field.
SH
Aug 3, 2020
It is one of the best course of the specialization. I learned a lot about data acquisition, map design elements and principles and exporting map. It gave me a greater knowledge of map designs.
By MD. M I•
Aug 17, 2020
A nice and well explained course again. i think if some sample data can be supplied to the trainees when you are demonstrating something in ArcGIS it would be more helpful to practice.
By Raphael G•
Feb 6, 2020
I like how this specialization combines ArcGIS tools, map design, cartography skills and theoretical support for the representation. This module requires quite more advanced tools than Module 1. While Module 1 final assignement was laborious, but in some way easy in its digitising exercise, I think this Module 2 requires much more effort to control the different aspects of map production, as design, sources and data visualization. I recomend the course to those who want to learn ArcGIS, but also would like to have an academical background to their decisions.
By Randal E E•
Dec 21, 2019
Don Boyes lecture materials are extremely rich and very well prepared. My only suggestion would be to link up to some actual ArcGIS data sets (feature classes) and map examples that we could explore. Sometimes it is very helpful to explore a finished product to understand what is possible and how it was put together.
By saqalain h•
Aug 4, 2020
By Md. A H•
Feb 5, 2020
I loved this course. The contents were so detailed and explained very beautifully by the instructor. Anyone with little knowledge in cartography would understand and can learn to prepare great cartographic maps after completing this course.
By Дарія І Х•
Jun 11, 2020
Very well structured and prepared course. The lecturer is a great professional in the field. "Must take" - for people who want to have systematic knowledge and skills in GIS
By Abas S A J•
Aug 5, 2020
I received professional skills and it will develop my career , may thanks Coursera team for their hardwork and well arranged and designed courses both theory and practical
By H H G•
Apr 7, 2021
By Michelle O•
Jun 10, 2020
Very practical, while also giving some ideas of how to use the software for research purposes.
By Jasminka K•
Jul 7, 2019
I learned a lot about spatial analysis. The professor's explanation was great.
By P T•
Apr 23, 2020
Perfectly designed course for every one
By Fatma I•
Aug 7, 2020
It's a good course. The only thing I would have liked is to be instructed on actually using Arcmaps and creating maps etc. The instructor uses Arcmaps to demonstrate various functions or create certain types of maps, but it assumes prior knowledge which may not have been taught and map creation is not necessarily undertaken in the sequence one would undertake if they're new to map making. Don is a great instructor though and really easy to listen to and obviously has a lot of great experience. I suspect if the course went for an additional three weeks then there would have been space to provide us with better instructions. Overall, a good course and I can now create maps by finding and adding data, designing the map and identifying features.
By Florencia A A•
Nov 16, 2020
Excelente curso. Don Boyes supo como traspasar la pantalla y transmitir cada concepto, aún a quienes no comparten el idioma como yo. En este curso aprendí nuevas cosas y refresqué conocimientos adquiridos durante mi carrera universitaria. Considero todos los puntos tratados imprescindibles para la formación de un profesional del ambiente y lo recomiendo fuertemente.
Excellent course. Don Boyes was able to go trough the screen and transmit each concept, even at who don't share the same language (like me). In this course I learned new things and refresh knowledges acquired throughout my career. I consider all topics as indispensable to environmental professional instruction and I recommend It strongly.
By Adam C A•
Oct 13, 2020
First of all, thanks to the SIr Don Boyes for a really good presentation of the subject. This course has help me a lot in terms of map designing. i've been making maps as i am assigned as geomatics analyst but only by this time that i was able to know that there are still a lot to consider when making maps. legibility and its hierarchy is very much important so as to make your map more understandable.
By Daniel F V O•
Aug 7, 2020
I am liking this course a lot. This speficic section (course 2- GIS Data Acquisition and Map Design) taught me a lot of new tools I can use to make a better map. The main thing I'm taking away from this course is that I developed a more critic perspective, and I can make better choices on what elements to show on my map and how to show them.
By Ricardo D•
Oct 4, 2020
This is a great course. Don Boyes is one of the best professor that I ever saw. That's a lot of useful information, good map design hints, and you will be able to create your own professional map at the ending of the course. Like that big company used to say, just do it.
By Rudra R•
Jul 28, 2020
It was very informative class. Demonstrated in a simple manner with very suitable examples. Extremely glad to be part of this course. Have gained necessary knowledge which would enhance my skills in GIS which supports my academic works too. Thank you!
By Romana S•
Nov 3, 2020
I Enjoy every week lectures of this course and I have learnt so many important tools and basics about GIS course. Don Boyes is an excellent professor . He is very much adroit to deliver lectures in a very understandable way.
By Euijin J•
Jun 23, 2020
I really like his way of teaching. He explains things from "map creator"'s point of view. This means that he approaches the topic from how to overcome potential challenges when making maps. I highly recommend this class!
By Marino M M R•
Sep 18, 2020
La forma de abordar los conceptos teóricos por parte del profesor son excelentes, se esfuerza por dejar los conceptos muy claros, lo que permite aplicarlos en cualquier campo y en cualquier herramienta. Excelente curso.
By Edward J O G•
Aug 3, 2020
I learnt so much in this course and I totally recommend it, especially if you're introducing to ArcGIS software. The videos are informative and clear, and the material is very helpful. Thanks for all the learningns!
By Shahriar I Z•
Sep 6, 2020
Touched on some of the most intermediate aspects of the famed ArcGIS software. But I would request a more interactive review of the done project. Thanks anyways.
By Vincent C•
Jun 6, 2020
Don is a fantastic teacher.
By Scuola F•
Feb 23, 2021
An exceptionally clear course, a very good and prepared teacher. It is even better than the first one available on GIS. This is very practical oriented and it teaches how you can build a map without even drawing a line with good data sources. I definitely recommend it. I never used GIS software before but in less than 2 months and following this course I started working really efficiently. Highly reccomended.
By Jared A D•
Dec 11, 2021
Aunque siento que la entrega final fue algo confusa en sus instrucciones fue muy sencilla, tal vez me gustaría que fuera más demandante para comprobar que se ha aprendido lo visto en el curso. Las clases muy buenas y las explicaciones sencillas de entender.