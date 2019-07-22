Get started learning about the fascinating and useful world of geographic information systems (GIS)! In this first course of the specialization GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis, you'll learn about what a GIS is, how to get started with the software yourself, how things we find in the real world can be represented on a map, how we record locations using coordinates, and how we can make a two-dimensional map from a three-dimensional Earth. In the course project, you will create your own GIS data by tracing geographic features from a satellite image for a location and theme of your choice. This course will give you a strong foundation in mapping and GIS that will give you the understanding you need to start working with GIS, and to succeed in the other courses in this specialization.
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Cartography
- Esri
- Mapping
- Spatial Analysis
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
What is a GIS?
Introduction to ArcGIS
Mapping the real world with vector and raster data
Mapping Locations with Coordinate Systems
Very enjoyable and well thought out. The instructor is great and makes the course material very easy to understand and to follow along. I am looking forward to the remaining courses in the field.
This course is all about the introduction of GIS. It gives an insight of the GIS system especially the projection systems. Don Boyes made this course very easy and so entertaining. Thank you so much.
Don Boyes is one of the best instructors I have seen. Throughout the course, I never felt boring. So all credit goes to Don Boyes for making this course very interesting with his good sense of humor.
Very Good course. Helpful to learn the basic fundamentals of GIS and to learn to digitize a map for the first time. I recommend it to any beginner who is trying to start working with GIS.
This Specialization is for those new to mapping and GIS, as well as anyone looking to gain a better understanding of how it all works and why. You will learn practical skills that can be applied to your own work using cutting-edge software created by Esri Inc., the world's leading GIS company and our industry partner.
