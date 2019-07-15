AF
Apr 16, 2020
Don Boyes is one of the best instructors I have seen. Throughout the course, I never felt boring. So all credit goes to Don Boyes for making this course very interesting with his good sense of humor.
KS
Aug 1, 2021
This course is all about the introduction of GIS. It gives an insight of the GIS system especially the projection systems. Don Boyes made this course very easy and so entertaining. Thank you so much.
By jessica R•
Jul 15, 2019
I already have some experience with ArcMap, but I want to complete the 4 course series. I was happily surprised that Course 1 contained so much good information that I was not yet super knowledgeable in, particluarly the parts about coordinate and projection systems. That's always confused me, but this course helped me solidify my understanding of how all that works. Even though I already know how to make a map etc. I definitely did NOT see this course as a waste of my time. Great course!
By Shams R•
Sep 5, 2019
I was very excited to see this course is offered and I was also very excited it is offered by UoT, but it was a huge disappointment on many levels. 1. The name of the course is misleading it is "introduction to GIS mapping" but without "GIS". in the entire course only 1 or 2 videos show how to use GIS that is it (planting couple of trees on a Queens Park map.) 2. This is more about theory than practice. The instructor has very good hand of the theory which makes sense because his background is geography. 3. The course tells a lot about 'what' to do but never shows 'how' to do it in GIS. 4. If you are looking to learn simple applications such as change the color of 1 states on a US map to show where you are from, (basic skill) wont be able to do it! videos are good exmples are good explanations are good but no application aspect. 4. You ask for data used in lectures wont get it. I guess i will fully use the trail period before paying in future for any course!
By Abu M A F•
Apr 17, 2020
By Nicholas W•
May 28, 2019
I really enjoyed this course, the explanations of concepts were clear and straight forward which makes learning a technical subject like this one a lot easier, I look forward to completing the next course in the specialization.
By Benhur K A•
Aug 4, 2020
This course is the basic introduction of GIS. It gives an insight of the GIS system especially the projection systems. Out of all these Professor Don Boyes made is so entertaining. Thank you Prof!!!
By Ted h•
Sep 10, 2021
Very enjoyable and well thought out. The instructor is great and makes the course material very easy to understand and to follow along. I am looking forward to the remaining courses in the field.
By Manuel J•
Oct 28, 2019
This course thoroughly introduces concepts that are a must to know when using any GIS software to create maps. I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to learn about mapping.
By RASHEED A•
Aug 19, 2019
I was looking for a course that would give me a solid entry and introduction to the world of GIS, and I found it in this course. I consider my time doing it as well invested
By Jasminka K•
May 22, 2019
Very nice explanations, especially about different coordinate system and projections.
By WOMMA H H•
Jun 4, 2020
The content, materials, examples, and explanations of this course are awesome. Dan, you are an awesome teacher. I really enjoyed this journey and highly recommend this course.
Best wishes. 😊
By Md. A H•
Jul 23, 2019
Very Good course. Helpful to learn the basic fundamentals of GIS and to learn to digitize a map for the first time. I recommend it to any beginner who is trying to start working with GIS.
By Gabriel V•
Jun 9, 2019
Amazing course.
They are the best strongly recommended.
Thanks for your contribution to my career.
By Ranjeet S•
Jun 2, 2019
Really liked the way concepts are given. Enjoyed the entire journey of Introduction to GIS Mapping! Thank you very much :)
By YAAQOUB A•
Apr 22, 2020
Now I can say that I am really lucky to have found that course, I have learned a lot of new things and improved old ones. I have been using ArcGIS desktop for One year now, but to be honest I have been doing it more pragmatically, I mean for exemple I just digitize without having a clear idea about the underlying principles, so when I got stuck I went looking for some Tutorials just to get out. This course helped me to understant why I used to enconter such problems and how can I overcome them.
I also really appreciate the quality of the course, it has been perfectly presented, Mr. Don Boyes is a great Instructor.. All my gratitude to him.
Thanks Toronto university, Thanks Coursera!
By Alexandre G•
Oct 11, 2019
This is an excellent course and I am learning a lot. Professor Boyes explains the material very clearly and responds to the students queries. GIS is a new domain for me and I enjoy learning it.
P.S. I previously left a critical review of this course by mistake, it was supposed to be for another course, I am sorry for that and am editing my first review. I am very satisfied with this course. Looking forward to other courses in this specialization
By Nicolas S•
Nov 10, 2019
I wanted to grade 4 but the course of Prof Boyes is such of a good quality I did not dare to do it.
I am lacking of superlatives for the quality of the course but I faced two issues :
1/difficult to do the exercises with ArcGis Pro when all is explained with ArcMap. Eventually I downloaded Arcmap (with some licence issues at the beginning..).
2/I had to wait some days to be able to review other's work. Noone had submitted anything.
By David R•
Jul 21, 2019
This is by far one of the best laid out and presented courses I have every taken. Don is a master of using graphics and examples to provide a clear understanding of the principles in this often information-dense course. I am enjoying the program immensely and very much appreciate the skill of its instructor! I absolutely would recommend this course to anyone diving into the world of GIS.
By Jessica E L D•
Sep 7, 2019
The course is excellent. I loved the material, the examples, explanation, and application are very clear. The professor Dr. Boyes is very good too. I am excited to continue to the next course and complete all of the specialization. Recommend this course to anyone who wants to start learning about GIS.
By Rafaela d P B R•
Sep 15, 2019
I loved this course so much because I learned a lot with it. Thank you Coursera, University of Toronto and Don Boyes to disseminated high quality education around the world.
By Dana M•
Nov 29, 2019
A great introduction to the field of GIS. Instructor's lectures are easy to follow and I really like his laid back (with a nice touch of humor here and there) approach.
By Nadia B•
Aug 27, 2019
I enjoyed my time doing this course, the course instructor explains very clearly in the simplest terms and I would recommend it to anyone new to the world of GIS.
By Cris S•
Nov 3, 2019
Perfect course for someone that has no experience with ArcGIS at all. Very informative with basic ideas and good, relevant, hands-on experience shown.
By Francisco J G D•
Dec 12, 2019
El curso es excelente para introducirse en el mundo GIS, es facil de entender y presenta un contenido que cualquiera puede entender. Recomendado
By Isau R A•
Dec 17, 2019
I will never forget the instructor, he's such an incredible man in teaching GIS. I learnt many things from him including training ability.
By Wendell D•
Oct 3, 2019
This is an excellent Introduction course for GIS Mapping. I highly recommend it to evryone that want to start learning about GIS Mapping.