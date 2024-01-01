Paula Ravitz MD FRCPC is a Professor of Psychiatry at University of Toronto, a Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute Senior Clinician-Scientist, and Researcher at the Wilson Centre for Research in Education. An award winning educator, she received the 2002 John Ruedy Award for Innovation in Medical Education from the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada, and the Canadian Psychiatric Association’s Paul Patterson Award for Leadership and Innovation in Education. Her research, clinical work and teaching focus on evidence-supported psychotherapies including Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Behavioral Activation for Perinatal Depression and therapeutic repair of alliance ruptures. Her Psychotherapy Essentials to Go, 6-book/video skills-teaching curricular series on evidence-supported psychotherapy principles (WW Norton; www.psychotherapy.net) has been used in capacity-building projects with the Canadian Psychotherapy Practice Research Network (PPRNet) and adapted for an IPT scale up project in Ethiopia with the Toronto Addis Ababa Academic Collaboration.