University of Toronto
Learn Interpersonal Psychotherapy
University of Toronto

Learn Interpersonal Psychotherapy

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Paula Ravitz

Instructor: Paula Ravitz

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

30 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to the the Learn Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) Coursera Course! IPT is a brief, structured psychotherapy treatment that has been shown to be effective, especially for depression. Throughout the course there will be many clinical demonstration videos and case studies to illustrate IPT principles in practice, along with interactive questions to help you to consolidate your learning. This course is divided into nine lessons that you can complete at your own pace. This first short lesson includes welcome messages to the course and information about how to use the course.

What's included

1 video10 readings

The second lesson will start with an introduction to the foundational principles and structure of interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT). This lesson will teach you the foundational requirements of establishing and maintaining a good therapeutic alliance. The lesson will conclude with a review of how to recognize individual patient differences of culture, trauma histories and patterns of relating, and how these differences will affect IPT practice.

What's included

1 video8 readings5 quizzes

The third lesson will introduce you IPT’s clinical guidelines and the therapeutic tasks of the beginning phase of IPT, such as conducting the Interpersonal Inventory and providing psychoeducation. The beginning-phase therapeutic tasks help the IPT therapist link the onset of the patient’s depressive symptoms to an interpersonal problem area focus—either grief, role transitions, role disputes or interpersonal sensitivity.

What's included

4 videos7 readings3 quizzes

Now that you have learned about the IPT beginning-phase tasks, we will proceed to the middle-phase therapeutic guidelines. This fourth week focuses on the middle-phase strategies that are used in all of the differing IPT problem areas of focus. Subsequent lessons will discuss each IPT focal area with specific context exploration guidelines. Please be sure to complete the interactive, case-based exercises and check-in questions to help to consolidate your learning.

What's included

2 videos8 readings4 quizzes

You have now learned about the middle-phase IPT strategies used in all four of the IPT focal areas. Continuing with the middle-phase of IPT, the next four lessons will examine each of the four IPT focal areas: grief, role transitions, role disputes and interpersonal sensitivity. This next lesson focuses on grief, with a case example of someone whose spouse has died. Be sure to do all of the interactive exercises and end-of-lesson quiz to consolidate your learning.

What's included

1 video9 readings4 quizzes

Life changes and social role transitions are common, and even when planned for, can be associated with the onset or worsening of depression. This lesson presents the IPT clinical guidelines for the focus area of role transitions and includes a case-based example of a woman with post-partum depression. Be sure to complete the interactive exercises to help consolidate your learning.

What's included

1 video8 readings4 quizzes

This next lesson focuses on role disputes or conflicts in close relationships that can trigger or be associated with an onset or worsening of depression. Throughout the lesson there are video demonstrations of the focus-specific IPT tasks applied to the case of “Anna,” a patient who is experiencing depressive symptoms relating to conflict with her father, and whom you first encountered in Lesson 3. Be sure to complete all of the interactive exercises and end-of-lesson quiz to help to consolidate your learning.

What's included

3 videos9 readings3 quizzes

This next lesson focuses on interpersonal sensitivities or loneliness that can be associated with an onset or worsening of depression. Throughout the lesson there are video demonstrations of the focus-specific IPT tasks applied to case of “Ethyl,” a patient who is experiencing depressive symptoms relating to increasing social isolation, and whom you first encountered in Lesson 3. Be sure to complete all of the interactive exercises and end-of-lesson quiz to help to consolidate your learning.

What's included

2 videos7 readings3 quizzes

This final lesson reviews clinical principles of the ending phase tasks of IPT with several video demonstrations. Interactive exercises are embedded in the videos and also appear throughout this lesson to help to consolidate your learning about the termination, concluding phase tasks of IPT.

What's included

4 videos8 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Paula Ravitz
University of Toronto
1 Course698 learners

Offered by

University of Toronto

Recommended if you're interested in Psychology

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Psychology? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions