Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Build Your Own iOS App

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 11 readings
1 hour to complete

Facetracker Library

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Object Animation (Basic)

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
7 minutes to complete

Animation Series (Complex)

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Final App Submission

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the iOS App Development with Swift Specialization

iOS App Development with Swift

