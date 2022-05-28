In the Build Your Own iOS App capstone you will expand your repertoire of additional features and more advanced functions that may be implemented within the iOS environment. You will refine your development skill set and will apply your accumulated skills over the entire specialization series in an applied application development capstone project. This particular course is project based and structured around you building a high quality app as a capstone to the specialization.
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Build Your Own iOS App
Introduction and course roadmap.
Facetracker Library
Get the face detector library running and understand its notation/connections
Object Animation (Basic)
Create a simple animation of an object based on the position of the face
Animation Series (Complex)
Create a series of animations based on the face location and associate these with a certain look
Final App Submission
Create a final app with the ability to take a photo and share the result. Final peer assessment.
About the iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Master Swift, design elegant interactions, and create a fully functioning iOS app.
