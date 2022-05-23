About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Understanding of Alibaba Cloud Sytem Operator and Developer is not Required but Recommended

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Alibaba Cloud's Kubernetes Container Service (ACK)

  • Alibaba Cloud DevOps Best Practises

Skills you will gain

  • Devops
  • System Operation
  • Alibaba Cloud
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Getting to Know Devops

17 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Docker

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Terraform

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 96 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Kubernetes

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min)

About the Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud Specialization

Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud

