Course Description
The Security Exam Preparation Course is a series of online courses covering topics including Linux and Windows OS basics and operations, network fundamentals, host security, application security, network security, and data security. It is designed to help you understand how these products work, how they should be used, and help you gain the required knowledge to prepare for the ACA/ACP level cloud security specialist. To earn an official Alibaba Cloud certificate please join the Security courses on the Academy's website: Cloud Platform Security Overview: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_securityoverview Secure Your Data on Alibaba Cloud: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_securedata Use Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS Service to Defend DoS Attack: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_ddos