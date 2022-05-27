About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Alibaba Cloud Computing Specialization
Beginner Level

Passed Alibaba Cloud Fundamental Architecting course

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build Security Solution for your Cloud Architecture

Instructor

Offered by

Alibaba Cloud Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Linux Basics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Host Security

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Network Basics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Alibaba Cloud Computing Specialization

Alibaba Cloud Computing

