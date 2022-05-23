About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Understanding of Sytem Operator is not Required but Recommended

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 3 in the
Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Understanding of Sytem Operator is not Required but Recommended

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Alibaba Cloud Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Operate and Manage Elastic Compute Service (ECS)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Operate and Manage Object Storage Service on the Cloud (OSS)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Operate and Manage a Relational Database on the Cloud (RDS)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

29 minutes to complete

Prepare your System Operator Certification - Part 1

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min)

About the Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud Specialization

Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud

