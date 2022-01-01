- Cloud Platforms
Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud Specialization
Upskill your career as Alibaba Cloud engineers. Practice Alibaba Cloud products and manage them well
What you will learn
Alibaba Cloud's Kubernetes Container Service (ACK), the ARMS Prometheus monitoring service, Log Service, ActionTrail, Container Registry, and more.
Application deployment on Alibaba Cloud, interaction between applications and services on Alibaba Cloud, application monitoring and tuning
Deployment, management, and operations on Alibaba Cloud
Alibaba Cloud's Kubernetes Container Service (ACK)
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Course material includes step-by-step demos that will take the theory into practice, showing users how to build solutions for their needs. The Alibaba Cloud DevOps course will help you understand and master Requirements analysis, continuous integration of DevOps, software testing and other related theories and basic application knowledge, mastering the core functions of using public cloud cloud-efficiency products, etc.
For the System Operator and Developer course, no background is needed. We recommend you take the Devops course after the previous course.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Deploy and Manage Your Application on Alibaba Cloud
Operate Alibaba Cloud Systems and Services
DevOps on Alibaba Cloud
Alibaba Cloud Academy
The Alibaba Cloud Academy is the Training and Certification arm of Alibaba Cloud. The Academy offers over 130 online and offline certification courses that prepare customers, partners, and developers to tackle Cloud solutions with Alibaba Cloud products. Online offerings include short free videos that introduce fundamental concepts of Cloud computing while “Clouder” certification courses teach and evaluate a user's ability to perform certain functions with Alibaba Cloud products. Our offline courses target corporate training, are offered in over 22 countries and nine languages and are delivered both by trainers of the Academy team as well as partners that we have trained. Finally, our professional certifications, that are studied online and taken at Pearson testing centers offline, are the highest level certification offered and wholly demonstrate a user's Alibaba Cloud capabilities. The Academy continues to keep in step with the fast-paced growth of Alibaba Cloud through creating new training and establishing partnerships with global education leaders.
