About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Alibaba Cloud Computing Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Understanding of Cloud Computing Fundamentals is not Required but Recommended

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to use the core Alibaba Cloud products

  • Build cloud-based architectures on Alibaba Cloud platforms

  • Learn to secure your cloud architecture with a range of cloud security solutions

  • Manage a Relational Database that can analyze large sets of data

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing Security
  • database management
  • Object Storage
  • Cloud Computing
Alibaba Cloud Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Manage and Operate ECS

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Manage and Operate RDS

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Manage and Operate OSS

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Handle Large Traffic with Load Balancer

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Alibaba Cloud Computing Specialization

Alibaba Cloud Computing

