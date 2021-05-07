BR
Jun 19, 2020
Good one but should have provided hands on Lab the way google does it.
MO
Jun 22, 2020
Great course for cloud beginner. Thanks Alibaba Cloud Academy.
By ABHIJEET S•
May 7, 2021
Nice content.
By Bharath K R•
Jun 20, 2020
Good one but should have provided hands on Lab the way google does it.
By Min P K O•
Jun 23, 2020
Great course for cloud beginner. Thanks Alibaba Cloud Academy.
By Subtain M•
Aug 9, 2020
Very brief overview of Alibaba cloud computing.
By Ravi A D•
Mar 14, 2021
Nice Explanation and Videos Cover All Topics
By shawn s•
Jun 15, 2021
Basic Concepts
OSS SLB Security
By Rahmat H•
Jun 9, 2020
great and awesome material + quis
By Ruchi k•
May 21, 2021
it is realy know knowledgeable.
By avinash s•
Sep 17, 2020
is very nice and good course
By Shahid I•
Jun 25, 2020
Great detailed course
By Ananta B P•
Dec 1, 2020
Excellent!
By Gonzalo D V R•
Jul 4, 2020
Muy bueno
By Chathura S R•
Jul 5, 2020
good
By Aayush D•
May 24, 2020
Covered all basics. Good course
By Luis A N B•
Jul 2, 2020
Great start!
By Mursyied Q•
Jul 3, 2020
Good
By Rohit V G M•
Jul 28, 2020
The material was good with good reference resources. But there is no option to download slides, which is very disappointing, as this would be helpful for us in preparing for the certification courses.