Course Description Looking to dive into the world of Alibaba Cloud with a comprehensive introduction to the range of products and solutions offered by Alibaba Cloud? Fundamental Architecting on Alibaba Cloud is a course designed for users looking to start this journey with a look into Alibaba Cloud's core products. Fundamental Architecting looks into storage, networking, auto-scaling, and security solutions as well as scenarios to best combine these products to create a complete cloud-based architecture. After completing this course the learner should: Have general knowledge of Cloud Computing, Network Security, and the IT industry. Able to develop general solutions and enterprise best practices based on Alibaba Cloud's products. Knowledge in the use and operation of Alibaba Cloud's ECS, Server Load Balancers, OSS, VPC, Auto Scaling, CDN, Alibaba Cloud Security, and CloudMonitor products. To earn an official Alibaba Cloud certificate please join the Cloud Computing courses on the Academy's website: Operate and Manage a Cloud Server: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_cloudserver Operate and Manage Object Storage on the Cloud: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_oss Handle Large Traffic with Load Balancer: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_slb...

By ABHIJEET S

May 7, 2021

Nice content.

By Bharath K R

Jun 20, 2020

Good one but should have provided hands on Lab the way google does it.

By Min P K O

Jun 23, 2020

Great course for cloud beginner. Thanks Alibaba Cloud Academy.

By Subtain M

Aug 9, 2020

Very brief overview of Alibaba cloud computing.

By Ravi A D

Mar 14, 2021

Nice Explanation and Videos Cover All Topics

By shawn s

Jun 15, 2021

Basic Concepts

OSS SLB Security

By Rahmat H

Jun 9, 2020

great and awesome material + quis

By Ruchi k

May 21, 2021

it is realy know knowledgeable.

By avinash s

Sep 17, 2020

is very nice and good course

By Shahid I

Jun 25, 2020

Great detailed course

By Ananta B P

Dec 1, 2020

Excellent!

By Gonzalo D V R

Jul 4, 2020

Muy bueno

By Chathura S R

Jul 5, 2020

good

By Aayush D

May 24, 2020

Covered all basics. Good course

By Luis A N B

Jul 2, 2020

Great start!

By Mursyied Q

Jul 3, 2020

Good

By Rohit V G M

Jul 28, 2020

The material was good with good reference resources. But there is no option to download slides, which is very disappointing, as this would be helpful for us in preparing for the certification courses.

