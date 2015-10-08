Introduction to Swift Programming is the first course in a four part specialization series that will provide you with the tools and skills necessary to develop an iOS App from scratch. By the end of this first course you will be able to demonstrate intermediate application of programming in Swift, the powerful new programming language for iOS. Guided by best practices you will become proficient with syntax, object oriented principles, memory management, functional concepts and more in programming with Swift.
- iOS App Development
- Syntax
- Computer Programming
- Swift (Programming Language)
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introductions and Getting Started
Meet the teaching staff, get oriented to the platform, set up your work environment and get ready to program! We wish to remind you from the start that to take part in this course (and the full specialization) it is required to have Mac computer and, though not required, ideally an iPhone, iPod, or an iPad. This course has been designed and tested (and content delivered) on a Mac. While we are aware of hacks and workarounds for running OSX in a virtual machine on Windows, we do not recommended a PC. To find out of this specialization is for you, download the SHIFT Photo Editing app at http://beautifulapps.mobi and try it out. If you take this specialization, then you will learn to create an app similar to SHIFT.
Swift Basics
In this module we will introduce the basic concepts of Swift. To begin you will learn variable declaration, different types, and program control mechanisms. Here we start to build the foundation of iOS app development with Swift. We hope you enjoy the journey.
Advanced Swift
This unit continues with further exploration of swift programming. Building on our current skill set we will work with Classes, Structs, Enums, Protocols, and object-oriented principles.
Image Processing In Swift
In this module we will wrap up with lessons targeting advanced examples in Swift. We’ll look at a detailed example of an image filter which will allow us to manipulate pixels and create filter effects (such as change contrast).
Good way to start learning swift. I hope other concepts will be explained in the next courses, but I have to say this course is held very well.
Other than the fact that things are thought on an older version of swift, I don't find anything wrong about this course. It's been a great learning experience.
i like to thanks coursera for giveing me this certification from university of toranto and i'm very happy to study hear with coursera
It's very easy. On the other hand the teachers do not do very deep and you need to do a lot of selfstudy. Would not recommend for the ones without basic knowledge of CS.
Master Swift, design elegant interactions, and create a fully functioning iOS app.
