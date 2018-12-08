SI
Jan 13, 2016
The course seemed to be very easy, I'd say even disappointingly easy, but then, when I started the final assignment, I realized that I was wrong. And it was so much fun developing filters.
Jan 30, 2016
This course, specifically the last week, really helps in gaining understanding of how the digital images are being processed on the back of a applications. Nice job tutors!
By Christian L P S•
Dec 8, 2018
It looks good, but it's not updated. They are talking about swift 2 coming soon when the newest version is swift 4.2.
By Adilson M•
Apr 25, 2019
The course is not updated - the version of Xcode cannot be higher than 7.3.1, but this version is not compatible with latest macOS Mojave.
In my opinion this course should be updated or removed from the list of paid specialization.
By Phil P•
Mar 28, 2019
The course uses Swift 2.x and Xcode 7.x. These are versions from 2016 and certain aspects of both Swift and Xcode have changed dramatically, to the point where one of the sample playgrounds just doesn't work with new versions. At the time of writing, it is 2019 and the gap is just too big for something that should be relatively easy to update.
By Salih D•
Feb 17, 2020
Swift 5 came out and this course is using Swift 2 which is too outdated. It requires older Xcode that require older MacOS versions. Why do I have to downgrade my Mac for a course?
The course content and final assesment is unrelated. I, as a mobile developer of 5 year, do not recommend this course at all. You may try to download official examples, which is way better to learn Swift and iOS programming.
By Vincenzo T•
Feb 28, 2019
Sadly very outdated. You can't install Xcode 7.3.1 on Mojave.
By Tanzim A•
May 29, 2019
This course is seriously outdated. It runs on Xcode 7 and swift 2, while the swift 5 is here!
By Filip V•
Nov 22, 2018
Good course, but could really use updating to latest Swift version. Xcode 7.3.1 can't even be run on macOS Mojave, resulting in a lot of people submitting their assignment with newer version, which then can't be run in 7.3.1 making grading others impossible.
By Lokey C•
Apr 23, 2018
This course is not updated.
While Xcode now is already version 9 in 2018, it is still using Xcode 7.
While Swift is already 4 in 2018, it is still using Swift 2.
It is very sad that in the course material it keeps saying "we are aware Xcode is already version 8, please stick with Xcode 7 for now. Xcode 8 will break our code".
It is sadder to know the knowledge we learn in this course doesn't apply to modern technology.
One more thing, the course forum is poorly maintained. Many people are asking questions while no one is really answering.
By Prawal P•
Aug 1, 2021
this course teaches everything in swift 3. My macbook cannot install xcode 7 for swift 3 its wants the latest version even though I found xcode 7 online. Basically there is no point of taking this course wasted my 2 weeks
By Jose A S•
Mar 25, 2020
The material is old, the version of Xcode now is 11.4 and this course ask for Xcode 7, which you can get it, but you won't be able to install in the most recent OS Mojave or Catalina
By Cato H J•
Jul 27, 2021
Requires Xcode 7.3.1 that does not work on updated MacOS. The course needs to be updated to remain usable.
By Iuldashev V•
Mar 5, 2020
It doesn't work with modern versions of macOS
By Niels d L•
Jul 1, 2019
Outdated course ! Worthless
By Rob C•
Aug 15, 2021
out of date
By Federico M•
Aug 15, 2021
outdated
By Manny C•
Oct 13, 2021
This course needs to be updated and they should tell you int he introduction what is needed, like a MacBook, and what OS to use, way to much time in trying to install old software for this course.
Horrible!!!!! Should be removed immediately!!!!!!
By Michael S•
Oct 17, 2021
This class is obsolete. The material has not been updated in upwards of 5 years. The code that you will need to build your assignments on top of will not run on the most recent versions of Swift, XCode, and MacOS.
By Orangel•
Oct 4, 2015
It seems the instructor Jack Wu didn't prepare the course material.
By ABDUL B A•
Jul 5, 2019
inactive faculties
By Sergei I•
Jan 14, 2016
By Benoit C•
Feb 19, 2019
Great introduction. Nonetheless, removing the 5th star as it is based on a quite old version of Swift
By Marcel V•
Jul 13, 2021
Decided to not continue the course until they explicitly recommended that the course will be taught using Swift 2 (now we are in 5) and a deprecated XCode version. Do not want to spent my time learning a new thing that then, I should learn again.
By victor t y•
Jan 20, 2019
excellent course, you should update to swift 4 but excellent experience
By Mykhailo D•
Jun 17, 2021
It's about Swift 2 which is extremely outdated and xCode 7.3.1 which does not work on macOS 10.15
Also a course more about generic programming rather then specifics of Swift programming language.
Do not recommend it.