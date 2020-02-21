About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • how to install Xcode and other Swift tools to properly set up your development environment

  • how to program using Swift including strings, variables, constants and program logic

  • how to use data constructs and create reusable code segments

  • how to build common architectures for Swift and iOS development

Course 1 of 4 in the
Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

27 minutes to complete

Installation, Setup & Your First Code

27 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Variables, Strings and Numbers

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Conditional Logic, Arrays and Loops

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Dictionaries, Functions and Optionals

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Architecture & Object-Oriented Programming in Swift

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

