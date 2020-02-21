Welcome to Introduction to Programming in Swift 5.
In this course we will introduce you to the absolute basics of the Swift programming language. Whether you are a brand new programmer or have experience with other programming languages this course is for you. Some of the things you will learn in this course are: • An Introduction to Swift 5 programming concepts • Installing the necessary tools • Working with data such as Integers and Strings • Creating reusable code with functions • Working with data constructs such as arrays and dictionaries • Object-oriented programming • Model View Controller By the end of this course you will know how to build simple programs with the Swift programming language and you will be ready to learn iOS mobile development.