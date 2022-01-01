- Swift 5
- Application development
- AppStore Purchases
- Xcode
- iOS App Development
What you will learn
How to setup your environment and develop code in Swift 5
How to perform various calculations and build iOS applications
How to work with data in iOS, including tables and networking
How to monetize your apps with in-app adds purchases, and subscriptions
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this hands-on program, students will have the opportunity to learn and practice key development skills including the Swift language and how to code iOS applications. You'll create user interfaces and interact with user and system data using tables and data persistence. You'll develop fully functional applications and learn how to monetize them with in-app add, purchases, and subscriptions.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Programming in Swift 5
Welcome to Introduction to Programming in Swift 5.
Introduction to iOS App Development with Swift 5
Welcome to Introduction to iOS Application Development with Swift 5.
Tables, Data & Networking in iOS
In this course you will learn how to work with data in iOS. Data is the key ingredient for any functional app and one must learn how to properly display it to the user. You will learn how to use tables and collection views to display data to users, and how to use Core Data to build more robust, data-driven applications.
iOS App Store & In-App Purchases
This course teaches basics of monetization on iOS, starting with in-app ads and then moving to in-app purchases. You will learn more advanced in-app purchase integrations, and you'll make both consumable and non-consumable purchases while building a realistic iOS app. Finally, you will learn how to take your apps even further with in-app subscriptions, and how to start and cancel subscriptions and create a delightful user experience.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
