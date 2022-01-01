About this Specialization

This program is intended for anyone who wants to learn how to develop Apps using Swift and iOS. Through four courses, you will learn topics beginning with the absolute basics and ending with selling your apps on the app store. This program provides the skills you'll need to advance your programming career and seek employment in Swift and iOS application development. Throughout this hands-on program, you'll have the opportunity to practice key job skills. You'll learn about the Swift language and how to code iOS applications. You'll create user interfaces and interact with user and system data using tables and data persistence. You'll develop fully functional applications and learn how to monetize them with in-app add, purchases, and subscriptions. By the end of this Professional Certificate program, you will have completed several projects showcasing your proficiency in Swift 5 and iOS programming, and you will have developed the skills necessary to begin a career as a Swift and/or iOS application developer. You will also be able to share evidence of your success with your professional network and potential employers.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Programming in Swift 5

4.4
stars
641 ratings
175 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to iOS App Development with Swift 5

4.7
stars
219 ratings
44 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Tables, Data & Networking in iOS

4.6
stars
125 ratings
23 reviews
Course4

Course 4

iOS App Store & In-App Purchases

4.6
stars
76 ratings
13 reviews

