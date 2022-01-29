Welcome to Introduction to iOS Application Development with Swift 5.
In this course you'll use your Swift skills to create iOS applications. Some of the things you will learn in this course are: • Write the code to build your very first iOS application • Manage screen display with multiple views • Use auto layout and the interface builder • Create applications with user interaction • Design a user interface allowing for multiple screen size and direction • Write and execute unit tests to keep your code error-free • Perform various calculations using Swift By the end of this course you will know how to build simple iOS applications and you'll be ready to move on and learn about using tables and data in iOS.