About this Course

11,006 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a new iOS project and build your first iOS app

  • Manage screen displays and group multiple views

  • Use programming commands to allow for user interaction

  • Write and execute unit tests to keep your code error free

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

30 minutes to complete

Building Your First App

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Swoosh App: Intro to Interface Builder

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 141 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Supporting iPhones & iPads

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Window Shopper App: Your First Fully Functional App

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Window Shopper App: Continued

4 hours to complete
1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO IOS APP DEVELOPMENT WITH SWIFT 5

View all reviews

About the Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization

Swift 5 iOS Application Developer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder