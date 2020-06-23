Chevron Left
Introduction to iOS App Development with Swift 5 by LearnQuest

4.7
stars
219 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Introduction to iOS Application Development with Swift 5. In this course you'll use your Swift skills to create iOS applications. Some of the things you will learn in this course are: • Write the code to build your very first iOS application • Manage screen display with multiple views • Use auto layout and the interface builder • Create applications with user interaction • Design a user interface allowing for multiple screen size and direction • Write and execute unit tests to keep your code error-free • Perform various calculations using Swift By the end of this course you will know how to build simple iOS applications and you'll be ready to move on and learn about using tables and data in iOS....

Top reviews

DO

Nov 2, 2020

Very good introduction to swift iOS app development. The course thoroughly define and describe different aspects of app development in iOS as well as challenge the students to.develop their skills.

OM

May 9, 2020

The course thoroughly define and describe different aspects of app development in iOS as well as challenge the students to.develop their skills.

By Mouhamed L N

Jun 23, 2020

This course is a very good introduction to Swift Development. Implementing prototype is one of the most difficult challenges while building an App and during this course, you build strong skills about how to position elements and try to get a "pixel-perfect" implementation

By Prabhat K G

May 28, 2020

Forums are not active

By Attila-Dezso I

Apr 8, 2020

Recommend this course for any beginner

By KODIREKKA Y G

Aug 7, 2020

Many of the concepts in the tutorials are not explained completely

By SHATAKSHI S

Jun 13, 2020

The videos were very helpful. The course gives the basic knowledge of swift. The projects and assignments covered lot of area. Nice course

By Marija R

Dec 31, 2020

As a totally newbie to xcode and app developement, this was very usefull introduction, thanks!

By Alexander

Jun 6, 2020

Fun course! Please fix the quiz in week 3, it should be taken after week 3 is done. Also please make assets available before the week start so that students can follow along.

By Neil G

Nov 15, 2020

Relies completely on video demonstration, which is often not up to date.

Assignments rely upon other sources of information, not supplied by Coursera.

Delays in completion of course, may necessitate extension of course, and extra payments.

Not impressed.

By Penny

Sep 22, 2020

Well presented and absolutely chockers full of information. Needs a little updating but the forums helped a lot with figuring out issues like that. As with their other courses, you need to be prepared to put effort into reading and researching independently - they don’t spoon feed you - but the instructors do give you some great pointers in how to do that. I can heartily recommend this course.

By Roman P C

Sep 22, 2020

Says what it does, Introduces developer with iOS App Development with Swift 5.

I would stress more contents in AutoLayout.

Other than that, simple yet powerful concepts were great !! Looking forward to another course in this series

By Yurii U

Jun 16, 2020

Very simple, very cool for beginners, a lot of cool and useful information to start your journey in iOS development. All code compile without any problem. Very nice and clean explanations from Mark Price. Big thanks to author!

By David O

Nov 3, 2020

By Osama M

May 10, 2020

By Md. A H Z 1

Apr 28, 2020

very easy to learn and challenging tasks. I really appreciate the effort the instructor put into this course.

By Antonio C A V S

May 7, 2020

Good practical examples and explanations, they really take you by the hand on how to do real life coding

By Sawyer R

Jul 27, 2021

T​his is the second iOS course I have taken in the series, and it continues to please!

By Ernesto V M

Jun 8, 2020

el examen de la semana 4 tiene una falla, la calificacion maxima es de 87%

By Federico N

May 4, 2020

Good stuff! Learnt lots of advanced tools to customize views in iOS apps.

By Virendra K

Apr 29, 2020

It was really very nice to learn from you, Sir. Thank you so much

By Muhammad H

Jan 30, 2022

in this course detail described about layout designs

By Mazhit M

Mar 29, 2022

This course helped me to improve my skills!!!

By Ahmed S A

Feb 4, 2021

this is an awesome course a lot of benifits

By Muhammad R

Jul 30, 2020

the instructor is funny and hawt

By Abhishek D

Apr 14, 2021

Amazing Course. Helped me a lot

By M.B A

Apr 14, 2020

easing for understanding thanks

