DO
Nov 2, 2020
Very good introduction to swift iOS app development. The course thoroughly define and describe different aspects of app development in iOS as well as challenge the students to.develop their skills.
OM
May 9, 2020
The course thoroughly define and describe different aspects of app development in iOS as well as challenge the students to.develop their skills.
By Mouhamed L N•
Jun 23, 2020
This course is a very good introduction to Swift Development. Implementing prototype is one of the most difficult challenges while building an App and during this course, you build strong skills about how to position elements and try to get a "pixel-perfect" implementation
By Prabhat K G•
May 28, 2020
Forums are not active
By Attila-Dezso I•
Apr 8, 2020
Recommend this course for any beginner
By KODIREKKA Y G•
Aug 7, 2020
Many of the concepts in the tutorials are not explained completely
By SHATAKSHI S•
Jun 13, 2020
The videos were very helpful. The course gives the basic knowledge of swift. The projects and assignments covered lot of area. Nice course
By Marija R•
Dec 31, 2020
As a totally newbie to xcode and app developement, this was very usefull introduction, thanks!
By Alexander•
Jun 6, 2020
Fun course! Please fix the quiz in week 3, it should be taken after week 3 is done. Also please make assets available before the week start so that students can follow along.
By Neil G•
Nov 15, 2020
Relies completely on video demonstration, which is often not up to date.
Assignments rely upon other sources of information, not supplied by Coursera.
Delays in completion of course, may necessitate extension of course, and extra payments.
Not impressed.
By Penny•
Sep 22, 2020
Well presented and absolutely chockers full of information. Needs a little updating but the forums helped a lot with figuring out issues like that. As with their other courses, you need to be prepared to put effort into reading and researching independently - they don’t spoon feed you - but the instructors do give you some great pointers in how to do that. I can heartily recommend this course.
By Roman P C•
Sep 22, 2020
Says what it does, Introduces developer with iOS App Development with Swift 5.
I would stress more contents in AutoLayout.
Other than that, simple yet powerful concepts were great !! Looking forward to another course in this series
By Yurii U•
Jun 16, 2020
Very simple, very cool for beginners, a lot of cool and useful information to start your journey in iOS development. All code compile without any problem. Very nice and clean explanations from Mark Price. Big thanks to author!
By David O•
Nov 3, 2020
Very good introduction to swift iOS app development. The course thoroughly define and describe different aspects of app development in iOS as well as challenge the students to.develop their skills.
By Osama M•
May 10, 2020
The course thoroughly define and describe different aspects of app development in iOS as well as challenge the students to.develop their skills.
By Md. A H Z 1•
Apr 28, 2020
very easy to learn and challenging tasks. I really appreciate the effort the instructor put into this course.
By Antonio C A V S•
May 7, 2020
Good practical examples and explanations, they really take you by the hand on how to do real life coding
By Sawyer R•
Jul 27, 2021
This is the second iOS course I have taken in the series, and it continues to please!
By Ernesto V M•
Jun 8, 2020
el examen de la semana 4 tiene una falla, la calificacion maxima es de 87%
By Federico N•
May 4, 2020
Good stuff! Learnt lots of advanced tools to customize views in iOS apps.
By Virendra K•
Apr 29, 2020
It was really very nice to learn from you, Sir. Thank you so much
By Muhammad H•
Jan 30, 2022
in this course detail described about layout designs
By Mazhit M•
Mar 29, 2022
This course helped me to improve my skills!!!
By Ahmed S A•
Feb 4, 2021
this is an awesome course a lot of benifits
By Muhammad R•
Jul 30, 2020
the instructor is funny and hawt
By Abhishek D•
Apr 14, 2021
Amazing Course. Helped me a lot
By M.B A•
Apr 14, 2020
easing for understanding thanks