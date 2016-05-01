About this Course

Course 5 of 6 in the
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Swift

5 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 237 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Looking Further into Swift

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 170 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

From Programmer to Developer

5 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 236 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

iPhone Applications and More

8 hours to complete
44 videos (Total 365 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

