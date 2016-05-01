An introduction to the Swift programming language. This will prepare you for more extensive iOS app development and build a foundation for advanced iOS development topics.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Swift
In this first week, you will get a first look at the programming environment and the Swift programming language. If you have taken the “Foundations of Objective-C App Development” Course in this Specialization, some of this content may be familiar. Students who have not taken that course - no need to worry - you will receive a full introduction to become familiar with programming for iOS or Mac OS X as if Swift is your first programming language.
Looking Further into Swift
The content for this week will build on the knowledge and examples from the previous week. You will start combining the basic programming skills studied in the previous week to start manipulating data in functions and learn how functions can be used in different Types (i.e. enums, structs, classes). This will prepare you for working in a full application setting, which will be the focus of Week 4. You will learn about some of the more advanced Swift programming language features that are often useful in bringing together a complete system like a full-blown iPhone application.
From Programmer to Developer
This week, you will take steps into really developing their first, simple iPhone project with Swift. This will introduce some topics not limited to Swift itself, but also really start looking into bigger topics for iOS application development to prepare you to write a more complex application in Week 4.
iPhone Applications and More
In this last week of the course, you will follow along and create a more full-fledged application called HoBshare. This is a more complex application that is intended to help you use many of the different techniques and language features introduced in the previous weeks and see how they can be used as tools to develop an application. We will also explore some of the new and exciting consumer technologies that developers can now work with using Swift.
Great overview of Swift - nice, challenging assignments. Instructors explain concepts well in videos.
would love to have this course in 2 sessions, instead of one,
very good course. And trainers are expert in thier field. Thankyou. very nice experience
Great course! This one is best one in this specialization(for now i finished 5 from 6 courses)
About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
This Specialization focuses on the basics of iOS application development. You’ll gain the skills you need to create your own app, including fluency in Objective-C and UIKit and SpriteKit user interface concepts, and you’ll learn to leverage networking, security, audio, video, location, and sensor frameworks. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to create a networked game that leverages sensors on the phone to create a unique gaming experience, and that you can showcase in job applications and interviews or offer in the iTunes store.
