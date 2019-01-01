Frank Ayars is the CTO of Smilefish where he brings 20+ years of programming experience including Principal Software Engineer and Architect roles at FileNet and IBM where he was a key-contributor to develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical application at fortune-500 corporations in the banking and insurance sector. In 2011, Frank founded Ayars Animation and created successful award winning story-book applications for the iPad that were listed for a prolonged time No1 in the early-ready category. Frank joined Smilefish in the CTO role in 2012 and architected the Smilebeacon Cloud Solution and is responsible for our mobile application for medical, e-commerce, entertainment and education. Frank is an Alumnus of the University of California, Riverside and lives with his family in Corona, CA.