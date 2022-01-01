- User Interface Design (UI Design)
- Objective-C
- Swift (Programming Language)
- User Interface
- iOS App Development
- Computer Programming
- Xcode
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Build a Foundation in iOS. Go from Objective-C novice to iOS app developer in just five courses.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations of Objective-C App Development
An introduction to the Objective-C programming language. This will prepare you for more extensive iOS app development and build a foundation for advanced iOS development topics.
Networking and Security in iOS Applications
You will learn to extend your knowledge of making iOS apps so that they can securely interact with web services and receive push notifications. You'll learn how to store data securely on a device using Core Data. You’ll also learn to securely deploy apps to the App Store and beta users over-the-air.
Best Practices for iOS User Interface Design
You will learn to develop sophisticated user interfaces for iOS, with a focus on user interface design best practices, UI animations, and responsive design. You will learn about the key UI widgets, mapping interfaces and view restoration.
Games, Sensors and Media
You will learn to make fluid digital interactive experiences that are suitable for gaming and use the advanced sensor hardware built into the iPhone and iPad. This includes drawing 2D graphics, playing sounds and music, integrating with Game Center, the iOS physics engine and detecting device orientation and location.
Instructors
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
