Ralf Brockhaus

UCI Extension Instructor

Bio

Ralf Brockhaus has a M.S. and B.S. in Computer Science and 20+ years of professional software development experience in a wide range of technologies and is deeply familiar with the core aspects of developing enterprise-level software applications - including performance, scalability, security, and integration of emerging technologies. In 2011, Ralf founded Smilefish and left a rewarding Senior Development Management position at IBM to fully focus on Social Media and Mobile Application development. Since then, Smilefish developed successful applications in various industries including entertainment, medical, hospitality and education. Ralf received a Distinguished Instructor Award for teaching Mobile Development, Social Media Applications, and Agile Development practices at the University of California, Irvine (UCI Extension). He enjoys mountain biking and lives with his wife and daughter in Newport Beach, CA.

Courses

Toward the Future of iOS Development with Swift

