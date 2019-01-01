Profile

Sam Kaufman

Partner at Gradient

    Bio

    Sam is a Partner at Gradient, where he designs and develops mobile apps. He's been doing this for as long as the iPhone has existed, and even a little longer. He may or may not be the greater karaoke singer you've never heard of.

    Courses

    Best Practices for iOS User Interface Design

    Foundations of Objective-C App Development

    Games, Sensors and Media

    Networking and Security in iOS Applications

    iOS Project: Transreality Game

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder