About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Project and the Plan

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 126 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Basic Scaffold Implementation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Gameplay View

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Level Up

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization

iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder