Students will produce a networked game that will leverage sensors on the phone to create a unique gaming experience. The focus of the game will be to make it physical through real-world gestures, motion and knowledge of other players real-world location. To do this students will need to integrate knowledge of graphics, networking, sensors, and user interface design alongside a skill set of tool usage. The final project will involve milestones with opportunities to get ungraded peer review feedback from fellow learners so that they can iterate and improve their game program. The final networked game that the students produce would be something they could showcase in job application materials, in an interview, or offer in the iTunes store.
This course is part of the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
About this Course
University of California, Irvine
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Project and the Plan
In this module we go through the project that you will be working on for this capstone class. We look at the details of what the requirements are and talk a little bit about how to go about finding some of the assets that you might want to use. The first week is all about planning and designing.
Basic Scaffold Implementation
This week we work on scaffolding the project. We set out the design target last week, now we peer review last week's work and start to code. Stay flexible, but let's start building
Gameplay View
This week we nail down the touch interaction and the sensor implementation. We want to keep working on all aspects of your design, but this week you need to turn in the handling of your input, from the user and from the world. Also make sure you use our MotionHUD Cocoapod so we can see what you are doing in the recordings that you turn in
Level Up
Let's take it to the next level! This week, as you continue to improve the stability and overall implementation of your game, we want to make sure that you hit the requirements for sound and particle systems. These are probably pretty easy things to add to your game (depending on your game!) so use the slack to make progress on the other aspects of your game. Maybe add an extra level if your game has levels.
About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
This Specialization focuses on the basics of iOS application development. You’ll gain the skills you need to create your own app, including fluency in Objective-C and UIKit and SpriteKit user interface concepts, and you’ll learn to leverage networking, security, audio, video, location, and sensor frameworks. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to create a networked game that leverages sensors on the phone to create a unique gaming experience, and that you can showcase in job applications and interviews or offer in the iTunes store.
