An introduction to the Objective-C programming language. This will prepare you for more extensive iOS app development and build a foundation for advanced iOS development topics.
This course is part of the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Ready. Get Set. Go!
Welcome to Week 1! This week we will be discussing a variety of topics including the tools that we will be using, a basic orientation to the programming environment and the very basic programming syntax that Objective-C inherits from the C language.
Functions, Scopes and Encapsulation - oh my!
Welcome to Week 2! This week we will be learning about how functions are defined in C and then how methods are defined in Objective-C. We will look at the more complex rules surrounding scoping and encapsulation of variables and functions. We'll end the week learning about Objective-C objects and memory.
Object Lesson
Welcome to Week 3! At the end of this week you will be able to use Objective-C objections by defining them, instantiating them and passing messages to them. We will also introduce you to some of the objects that are build into the language.
System Libraries to the Rescue
Welcome to Week 4! This week we will be learning about built-in features that help to manage data structures and memory
Very good start for everyone who want to learn Objective-C language and get basic IOS development skills as well.
The teacher explains very well the concepts behind the objective-c language. The pointers part is explained very well.
Make time for these rewards, especially if you want to learn more iOS apps and literally get your hands on the technology ASAP.
I just started on this course and I LOVE IT ALREADY! Everything is understandable, on top of that the professor is clear and takes things one step at a time.
This Specialization focuses on the basics of iOS application development. You’ll gain the skills you need to create your own app, including fluency in Objective-C and UIKit and SpriteKit user interface concepts, and you’ll learn to leverage networking, security, audio, video, location, and sensor frameworks. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to create a networked game that leverages sensors on the phone to create a unique gaming experience, and that you can showcase in job applications and interviews or offer in the iTunes store.
