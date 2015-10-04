About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • iOS App Development
  • Computer Programming
  • Xcode
  • Objective-C
Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Get Ready. Get Set. Go!

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 114 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Functions, Scopes and Encapsulation - oh my!

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Object Lesson

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 123 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

System Libraries to the Rescue

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 249 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization

iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs

