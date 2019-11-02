About this Course

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Instructors

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

QUASI-CLASSICAL STATES OF RADIATION: SINGLE MODE CASE

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

MULTIMODE QUASI-CLASSICAL STATES OF RADIATION

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

SQUEEZED LIGHT: BEATING THE STANDARD QUANTUM LIMIT

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

ENTANGLEMENT: A REVOLUTIONARY CONCEPT

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

