The course provides an introduction to quantum information at a beginning graduate level. It focuses on the fundamental understanding of how information is processed with quantum systems and how the quantum properties apply to computing and communication tasks. The course begins by presenting quantum theory as the framework of information processing. Quantum systems are introduced with single and two qubits. Axioms of quantum theory such as states, dynamics, and measurements are explained as preparation, evolution, and readout of qubits. Quantum computing and quantum communication are explained. Entanglement is identified as a key resource of quantum information processing. Manipulation and quantification of entangled states are provided.
Introduction to Quantum InformationKorea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
About this Course
No background is required but, as the course is at beginning graduate level, students may know linear algebra, probabilities, and information theory.
No background is required but, as the course is at beginning graduate level, students may know linear algebra, probabilities, and information theory.
Offered by
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Quantum Theory to Information Technologies
Single qubit
Bipartite quantum systems
Quantum computing
Reviews
- 5 stars66.66%
- 4 stars27.77%
- 3 stars5.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO QUANTUM INFORMATION
Challenging quizzes and final exam; understanding solutions to problems boosts understanding of the topic. Many topics clearly, albeit rapidly, covered.Review with self-reading contextualizes material
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.