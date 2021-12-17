About this Course

Advanced Level

No background is required but, as the course is at beginning graduate level, students may know linear algebra, probabilities, and information theory.

Advanced Level

No background is required but, as the course is at beginning graduate level, students may know linear algebra, probabilities, and information theory.

Offered by

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Quantum Theory to Information Technologies

6 videos (Total 59 min)
Week 2

Single qubit

5 videos (Total 62 min)
Week 3

Bipartite quantum systems

5 videos (Total 60 min)
Week 4

Quantum computing

