Joonwoo Bae is an Associate Professor with the School of Electrical Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Daejeon, Korea. He received his Ph.D degree in Theoretical Physics from University of Barcelona in 2007 while working in quantum information theory at ICFO-the Institute of Photonic Sciences, Barcelona. His research interest is quantum information theory and its practical applications. He is a member of the IEEE and serves as an editorial board member in New Journal of Physics.