JR
Jun 4, 2020
This course presents many relevant examples of current applications of quantum optics. Given that you have retained the information from the first course, the second course is very enjoyable.
DP
Dec 27, 2019
Great course - follows the first course for the first three lessons, then makes a detour into Bell's inequalities / quantum teleportation where I found the formalism more challenging.
By Amber U•
Aug 4, 2020
Both Quantum Optics I and II were fantastic. I will sign up for the next one the moment it comes out! Dr. Aspect is charming and knowledgable - skilled at getting across tough concepts. The class is not easy, but it is not punishing unnecessarily either. I'll admit that it was good to spend time watching videos through a couple of times instead of working on long homeworks like in QO I. I need to understand where the math comes from in my job, but I am not doing it regularly myself, and so I'd be spending a lot of time on something I would forget pretty quickly. But I like that the classes give you plenty of opportunity to do all the work through, but are also accessible if you don't. I am honestly sad to be done with these for now and can't wait for the third one.
By Kiran K N•
Jul 18, 2020
A very insightful course that looks into the fundamentals, evolution and future of Quantum Optics. Very interesting topics on Quantum Key Cryptography, Quantum repeaters, Quantum teleportation. The most exciting part is the Programmable Quantum Computing and how Quatum Optics is at the very heart of modern Quantum revolution. Thanks to the Professors and Coursera for this wonderful and exciting course. !!!
By Jaya S•
May 11, 2020
amazing teaching with a lot of motivation to work in this field. The suggested reading material and papers are very helpful! This course definitely evokes the scientist in the student. Loved it. Look forward to more such courses from the respected professors.
By Denis G•
Oct 29, 2019
still more mind enriching than QO1 ! Very happy to discover that there will be a third one ; which of course will be expected impatiently these following weeks. Many thanks to Pr Aspect and the whole team for all this.
By Himanshu D•
Jul 8, 2020
Quantum Optics plays a key role in understanding the matter-light interaction and also various quantum phenomena. I learned many key concepts from this course. I am very thankful to Coursera for this course.
By Roy K•
Dec 21, 2020
This was a fascinating journey. The material is extremally interesting and Prof Aspect
delivers it in the best manner. Highly recommended.
By bernard b•
Nov 3, 2019
The course content is excellent as are the video presentations and quiz questions and, above all, the explanations of concepts.
By Happy A•
Apr 28, 2020
This course gives me many concepts and tools which are very important for my research. Thank you! Mr. Aspect and Mr. Brune.
By Fernando M•
Nov 14, 2020
Great course. I did my undergraduated thesis at nonlinear optics and I wanted to prfundize it into quantum optics.
By Philippe C•
Jan 21, 2020
A much expected follow up on the quantum optics I course by Alain Aspect and his gorgeous mustache!
By Neel K K•
Feb 10, 2021
Very Interesting course on applied Quantum optics. Includes the latest Quantum Technologies
By Daniel A•
Dec 17, 2020
Mr Aspect is able to communictae his enthusiasm for the subject. Looking forward to part 3.
By HONG L•
Jun 22, 2020
I am waiting quantum optics 3: matter-light interactions. When can I see the new course?
By chetan w•
Nov 29, 2020
Its an awesome course to dive deep into fundamentals of quantum optics
By Akshay k•
Jul 18, 2020
very good course.Please launch Quantum optics 3 course now
By Purshotam K•
Jun 29, 2020
Good conventional course about optics based on two photon
By Yerassyl B•
Jan 20, 2021
The Professor, the instructor is the best!
By Erika R•
Mar 26, 2021
Great course offered by a famous prof.
By JOSE M A E•
Jan 14, 2021
Excelent course
By Nuno E N F - E•
Apr 1, 2022
Wonderful!
By Luca D•
Sep 14, 2021
Excellent!
By Abanoub M S M•
May 26, 2020
The course is fantastic and is in the heart of quantum technologies as the lecturer mentioned. The lectures structure is consistent. I think that the only draw back is the homework not being challenging enough. I also see that the infinite number of attempting the problems is an obstacle to careful thinking before submitting. Overall, I recommend this course to any one desiring to understand quantum optics and related fields. Simply, this is a great course to begin with.
By Michael E•
Jul 19, 2020
The course is a series of excellent lectures, covering fascinating topics. It follows on from the earlier Quantum Optics 1 course. It would be improved if copies of the lecture slides for lectures 3-5 were provided, along with solutions for Homework 1.