This course gives you access to basic tools and concepts to understand research articles and books on modern quantum optics. You will learn about quantization of light, formalism to describe quantum states of light without any classical analogue, and observables allowing one to demonstrate typical quantum properties of these states. These tools will be applied to the emblematic case of a one-photon wave packet, which behaves both as a particle and a wave. Wave-particle duality is a great quantum mystery in the words of Richard Feynman. You will be able to fully appreciate real experiments demonstrating wave-particle duality for a single photon, and applications to quantum technologies based on single photon sources, which are now commercially available. The tools presented in this course will be widely used in our second quantum optics course, which will present more advanced topics such as entanglement, interaction of quantized light with matter, squeezed light, etc...
Quantization of light: one mode
In this first lesson, you will discover what is canonical quantization, apply it to the quantization of a single mode of the electromagnetic field, and find that it behaves as a quantum harmonic oscillator. The notion of photon will then naturally emerge, as well as the weird but fundamental notion of vacuum fluctuations.
One photon state in a single mode: particle-like behaviour
In this lesson, you will discover how the quantum optics formalism leads to the particle-like behaviour of a one photon wave-packet. For this, you will have to learn the quantum optics expressions of the simple and joint photodetection signals. A comparison with the semi-classical expressions will illustrate the necessity of quantum optics.
One photon interference: Wave-Particle duality
In this lesson, you will address the fascinating question of a single photon interfering with itself, by calculating the interference pattern for a single photon launched into a Mach-Zehnder interferometer. In order to do it you will first learn how to treat a beam-splitter in quantum optics, a very important tool that you need to know. You will also learn that when you want to describe an optical instrument in quantum optics, it is very useful to master its classical optics description. This lesson is an opportunity to think about the mysterious concept of wave-particle duality, and about the power of the quantum formalism, which can deal consistently with two behaviours apparently contradictory .
Multimode quantized radiation: quantum optics in a real lab
In the real world there is nothing like purely monochromatic radiation. A correct description of radiation necessarily involves several modes. In this lesson, you will learn how canonical quantization can be easily generalized to the case of several modes, and how various observables or important quantities introduced in the single mode case are expressed in the multimode case. Beyond the formalism that you must learn to be able to read papers and books describing real situtations, you will encounter in this lesson some intriguing features of the quantum formalism: firstly, the unbelievably large size of the space of states, which is the reason for the unlimited potential power of quantum information; secondly, the question of infinities, a problem which was solved by the general procedure of renormalization. Note that optional readings are proposed as resources of some lectures.
There should be more resources to study like some lecture notes. Besides that, the overall level is very good.
Excellent presentations and informative problem sets for an un-intuitive topic.
A course worth taking for those seeking an introduction to Quantum Optics.
This course give me a brief idea about single photon. Thank you for providing such a good course.
