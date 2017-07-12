About this Course

17,007 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,453 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Quantization of light: one mode

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 119 min), 3 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

One photon state in a single mode: particle-like behaviour

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

One photon interference: Wave-Particle duality

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Multimode quantized radiation: quantum optics in a real lab

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM QUANTUM OPTICS 1 : SINGLE PHOTONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder