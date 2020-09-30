CW
Nov 10, 2020
This was an awesome course. I recommend it to all who are working with Quantum physics, Quantum mechanics, Quantum Optics, Quantum Computing and Information Science, Quantum Communication
SS
Nov 20, 2019
Very clear and informative. The courses are short respectively and they are very exciting. The quizzes are a very good review to keep you concentrated.
By Garrek S•
Sep 30, 2020
Fantastic course. I do not have a quantum optics course at my university this course had immediate benefits to my graduate research in quantum optics.
By Salwa S•
Nov 21, 2019
By Philippe C•
Aug 5, 2019
There was a steep learning curve but I'm very happy to have deeper understanding of quantum phenomenons. Alain Aspect has a magnificent mustache.
By narasimha s a•
Sep 13, 2020
Challenging and highly insightful course. It erased many misconceptions I had about Photons. Thanks Prof. A. Aspect and Prof. M Burn
By Amber U•
Jul 24, 2020
Fantastic course. The homeworks were very hard, but the professors clearly intend for the student to do as much as is comfortable, since typically only 45% is required to pass and that is doable even just with a decent understanding of the material. Prof. Aspect is fantastic. I learned so much from this class! Including some fundamentals that I had either forgotten or never truly understood in an intuitive way. Signed up immediately for QO II.
By Peter C•
Jul 28, 2020
This is a truly exceptional course, given by masters in the field. We are most fortunate that Alain Aspect, Michel Brune and colleagues at Ecole Polytecnique have made this course possible. I am very much looking forward to Quantum Optics 2! It is great to see that more graduate level physics courses are coming into being on Coursera.
By Augustine•
Jul 16, 2017
This is a first rate course given by a master of the subject matter. The presentation style - especially for the equations - are easy to follow. The ideas and concepts are concisely explained. The enthusiasm is infectious. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to know the latest developments in quantum optics. I look forward to part 2!
By Zhenhui H•
Oct 6, 2020
I have barely known anything about quantum mechanics before, but this course is quite informative and helpful for those even without too much prior knowledge. Further, it would be better to start with the first few lectures in quantum optics 2 and then it would be better to embrace the entire courses of quantum optics 1. Good luck.
By Kishoreraj S•
Jun 21, 2019
I am extremely grateful to Prof. Aspect for making such a beautiful course. The organisation was lovely and it really took care of backing things up with mathematical proofs that made it really enjoyable and a fulfilling experience. I am really looking forward to the follow-up course to gain more expertise in this topic
By Francisco J D C•
Jul 5, 2020
The style of Alain Aspect is very attractive and easy to understand, I have appreciate his first course so I'm enrolled in the second one. The homeworks are very well directed, meaningful and they are an extensión to learn much more. I was very comfortable in the course, I recommend it extensively. Thanks.
By Michael E•
Jun 24, 2020
This is a well structured course that progressively introduces the concepts and methods. The homework is important and complements (and extends) the course material well. Take care to seek out the errors/typos (especially in the homework) mentioned in the discussion threads.
By Anakot K R•
Feb 16, 2019
I enjoyed the course and learnt a lot. A thorough review of the field quantization for me. It helped me immensely to review my knowledge. It was very useful for "come back" to the subject after my M.Sc. days. For students, you want to learn do the homework sincerely...
By CHI L L•
Sep 1, 2018
The course is very detailed on the concepts of quantum mechanics applied to to photonic condition, it introduced a lot of new physical operation, but maybe challenging if people is not familiar with abstract algebra and linear vector.
By chetan w•
Nov 11, 2020
By Husain A•
May 10, 2020
beautiful explanation with in depth coursework in quantum optics. one should must study this course
if interested in quantum physics.
By Victor R R•
Dec 27, 2017
Very good introduction to the subject, I enjoyed the dynamics of the lessons. I am looking forward for the more advanced part 2!
By Mykhailo V•
Sep 13, 2021
It is a very well structured course with clear explanations and insightful problems, though I'd like it to have more problems.
By David C A•
Dec 15, 2020
Excellent. If you have enough base of quantum mechanics and physics, this course is understandable and useful.
By Diego R•
Sep 23, 2020
Great Course!
A great introduction to the quantum optics field, Aspect is clear methodical and precise
By ABHIJEET N•
Feb 18, 2019
This course give me a brief idea about single photon. Thank you for providing such a good course.
By Neel K K•
Feb 5, 2021
Very good to start learning Quantum Optical Communications and Quantum Information Processing
By Akhil V•
Jul 3, 2020
One of the best Course that i have attended. Properly designed and standard assignments.
By Jaime O•
May 27, 2021
Excellent lectures by Professor Aspect!
I highly recommend his textbook as well!
By Thomas D•
Jul 4, 2020
Excellent presentations and informative problem sets for an un-intuitive topic.
By Alaa F•
Aug 24, 2020
Beautiful and contains many information. Information delivered in a simple way