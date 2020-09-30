Chevron Left
This course gives you access to basic tools and concepts to understand research articles and books on modern quantum optics. You will learn about quantization of light, formalism to describe quantum states of light without any classical analogue, and observables allowing one to demonstrate typical quantum properties of these states. These tools will be applied to the emblematic case of a one-photon wave packet, which behaves both as a particle and a wave. Wave-particle duality is a great quantum mystery in the words of Richard Feynman. You will be able to fully appreciate real experiments demonstrating wave-particle duality for a single photon, and applications to quantum technologies based on single photon sources, which are now commercially available. The tools presented in this course will be widely used in our second quantum optics course, which will present more advanced topics such as entanglement, interaction of quantized light with matter, squeezed light, etc... So if you have a good knowledge in basic quantum mechanics and classical electromagnetism, but always wanted to know: • how to go from classical electromagnetism to quantized radiation, • how the concept of photon emerges, • how a unified formalism is able to describe apparently contradictory behaviors observed in quantum optics labs, • how creative physicists and engineers have invented totally new technologies based on quantum properties of light, then this course is for you....

CW

Nov 10, 2020

This was an awesome course. I recommend it to all who are working with Quantum physics, Quantum mechanics, Quantum Optics, Quantum Computing and Information Science, Quantum Communication

SS

Nov 20, 2019

Very clear and informative. The courses are short respectively and they are very exciting. The quizzes are a very good review to keep you concentrated.

By Garrek S

Sep 30, 2020

Fantastic course. I do not have a quantum optics course at my university this course had immediate benefits to my graduate research in quantum optics.

By Salwa S

Nov 21, 2019

Very clear and informative. The courses are short respectively and they are very exciting. The quizzes are a very good review to keep you concentrated.

By Philippe C

Aug 5, 2019

There was a steep learning curve but I'm very happy to have deeper understanding of quantum phenomenons. Alain Aspect has a magnificent mustache.

By narasimha s a

Sep 13, 2020

Challenging and highly insightful course. It erased many misconceptions I had about Photons. Thanks Prof. A. Aspect and Prof. M Burn

By Amber U

Jul 24, 2020

Fantastic course. The homeworks were very hard, but the professors clearly intend for the student to do as much as is comfortable, since typically only 45% is required to pass and that is doable even just with a decent understanding of the material. Prof. Aspect is fantastic. I learned so much from this class! Including some fundamentals that I had either forgotten or never truly understood in an intuitive way. Signed up immediately for QO II.

By Peter C

Jul 28, 2020

This is a truly exceptional course, given by masters in the field. We are most fortunate that Alain Aspect, Michel Brune and colleagues at Ecole Polytecnique have made this course possible. I am very much looking forward to Quantum Optics 2! It is great to see that more graduate level physics courses are coming into being on Coursera.

By Augustine

Jul 16, 2017

This is a first rate course given by a master of the subject matter. The presentation style - especially for the equations - are easy to follow. The ideas and concepts are concisely explained. The enthusiasm is infectious. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to know the latest developments in quantum optics. I look forward to part 2!

By Zhenhui H

Oct 6, 2020

I have barely known anything about quantum mechanics before, but this course is quite informative and helpful for those even without too much prior knowledge. Further, it would be better to start with the first few lectures in quantum optics 2 and then it would be better to embrace the entire courses of quantum optics 1. Good luck.

By Kishoreraj S

Jun 21, 2019

I am extremely grateful to Prof. Aspect for making such a beautiful course. The organisation was lovely and it really took care of backing things up with mathematical proofs that made it really enjoyable and a fulfilling experience. I am really looking forward to the follow-up course to gain more expertise in this topic

By Francisco J D C

Jul 5, 2020

The style of Alain Aspect is very attractive and easy to understand, I have appreciate his first course so I'm enrolled in the second one. The homeworks are very well directed, meaningful and they are an extensión to learn much more. I was very comfortable in the course, I recommend it extensively. Thanks.

By Michael E

Jun 24, 2020

This is a well structured course that progressively introduces the concepts and methods. The homework is important and complements (and extends) the course material well. Take care to seek out the errors/typos (especially in the homework) mentioned in the discussion threads.

By Anakot K R

Feb 16, 2019

I enjoyed the course and learnt a lot. A thorough review of the field quantization for me. It helped me immensely to review my knowledge. It was very useful for "come back" to the subject after my M.Sc. days. For students, you want to learn do the homework sincerely...

By CHI L L

Sep 1, 2018

The course is very detailed on the concepts of quantum mechanics applied to to photonic condition, it introduced a lot of new physical operation, but maybe challenging if people is not familiar with abstract algebra and linear vector.

By chetan w

Nov 11, 2020

By Husain A

May 10, 2020

beautiful explanation with in depth coursework in quantum optics. one should must study this course

if interested in quantum physics.

By Victor R R

Dec 27, 2017

Very good introduction to the subject, I enjoyed the dynamics of the lessons. I am looking forward for the more advanced part 2!

By Mykhailo V

Sep 13, 2021

It is a very well structured course with clear explanations and insightful problems, though I'd like it to have more problems.

By David C A

Dec 15, 2020

Excellent. If you have enough base of quantum mechanics and physics, this course is understandable and useful.

By Diego R

Sep 23, 2020

Great Course!

A great introduction to the quantum optics field, Aspect is clear methodical and precise

By ABHIJEET N

Feb 18, 2019

This course give me a brief idea about single photon. Thank you for providing such a good course.

By Neel K K

Feb 5, 2021

Very good to start learning Quantum Optical Communications and Quantum Information Processing

By Akhil V

Jul 3, 2020

One of the best Course that i have attended. Properly designed and standard assignments.

By Jaime O

May 27, 2021

Excellent lectures by Professor Aspect!

I highly recommend his textbook as well!

By Thomas D

Jul 4, 2020

Excellent presentations and informative problem sets for an un-intuitive topic.

By Alaa F

Aug 24, 2020

Beautiful and contains many information. Information delivered in a simple way

