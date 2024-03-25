EDUCBA
Empowering with web3.js: Web3 Applications
EDUCBA

Empowering with web3.js: Web3 Applications

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

5.0

(17 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

20 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

A thorough introduction to Web3 and Blockchain technologies is provided in this module. You will comprehend how Web 1 gave way to Web 2 and then Web 3, as well as the underlying ideas underpinning blockchain technology and its importance in contemporary applications. The topics covered include deep dives into blockchain layer-2 solutions, an in-depth analysis of Ethereum, and practical advice on setting up a development environment for hands-on learning. By the end of this module, you will be well-prepared to use blockchain technology and explore the decentralized web.

What's included

12 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

With the help of EtherJS, this module provides a hands-on introduction to blockchain programming. You will gain knowledge about how to connect to the blockchain, get transaction information from blocks, and submit transactions without any issues. You'll learn how to engage with smart contracts through practical activities and obtain insightful knowledge about how they are created and run. By the conclusion of this module, you will be equipped with the knowledge and abilities required to successfully traverse the world of blockchain development, from examining data within blocks to working productively with smart contracts for decentralized apps.

What's included

12 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module provides a thorough examination of EtherJS-based blockchain development. You will gain knowledge about setting up safe wallets, using NativeBalance to carry out transactions, and exploring the world of ERC20 tokens. Additionally, you'll learn how to effectively link smart contracts with websites for decentralised web apps as well as acquire the crucial knowledge of contract verification on Etherscan. You will be well-prepared to traverse the Ethereum ecosystem by the conclusion of this module, from wallet setup to developing interactive blockchain-powered web experiences.

What's included

11 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module thoroughly examines the Ethereum application architecture while providing insights into the underlying ideas and ideas. You will learn about application development in general, explore Web3's adaptability with many instances, and comprehend critical improvements for Web3 integration. Setting up Web3, installing smart contracts, maintaining local contract instances, and presenting contract data via web interfaces are examples of practical teachings. Along with creating interactive entry forms and setting them up, you will also learn how to do this. The module's conclusion marks a final project evaluation where you may demonstrate your improved Ethereum development abilities.

What's included

13 videos1 reading5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,889 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 17

5.0

17 reviews

  • 5 stars

    94.44%

  • 4 stars

    0%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    5.55%

GS
5

Reviewed on Mar 24, 2024

RR
5

Reviewed on Feb 13, 2024

SS
5

Reviewed on Feb 7, 2024

View more reviews

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions