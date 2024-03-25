Empowering with web3.js: Web3 Applications

Embark on a transformative journey into decentralized applications with our comprehensive course, "Get Started Building Web3 Apps using web3.js." This program is tailored for individuals eager to delve into blockchain development, focusing on Ethereum, a leading platform in the blockchain space. You will gain a solid foundation in web development concepts, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, with optional exposure to frameworks like React or Angular.
November 2023
A thorough introduction to Web3 and Blockchain technologies is provided in this module. You will comprehend how Web 1 gave way to Web 2 and then Web 3, as well as the underlying ideas underpinning blockchain technology and its importance in contemporary applications. The topics covered include deep dives into blockchain layer-2 solutions, an in-depth analysis of Ethereum, and practical advice on setting up a development environment for hands-on learning. By the end of this module, you will be well-prepared to use blockchain technology and explore the decentralized web.
With the help of EtherJS, this module provides a hands-on introduction to blockchain programming. You will gain knowledge about how to connect to the blockchain, get transaction information from blocks, and submit transactions without any issues. You'll learn how to engage with smart contracts through practical activities and obtain insightful knowledge about how they are created and run. By the conclusion of this module, you will be equipped with the knowledge and abilities required to successfully traverse the world of blockchain development, from examining data within blocks to working productively with smart contracts for decentralized apps.
This module provides a thorough examination of EtherJS-based blockchain development. You will gain knowledge about setting up safe wallets, using NativeBalance to carry out transactions, and exploring the world of ERC20 tokens. Additionally, you'll learn how to effectively link smart contracts with websites for decentralised web apps as well as acquire the crucial knowledge of contract verification on Etherscan. You will be well-prepared to traverse the Ethereum ecosystem by the conclusion of this module, from wallet setup to developing interactive blockchain-powered web experiences.
This module thoroughly examines the Ethereum application architecture while providing insights into the underlying ideas and ideas. You will learn about application development in general, explore Web3's adaptability with many instances, and comprehend critical improvements for Web3 integration. Setting up Web3, installing smart contracts, maintaining local contract instances, and presenting contract data via web interfaces are examples of practical teachings. Along with creating interactive entry forms and setting them up, you will also learn how to do this. The module's conclusion marks a final project evaluation where you may demonstrate your improved Ethereum development abilities.
Web3 differs from Web 2.0 by shifting from centralized platforms and data ownership to decentralized, blockchain-based systems.
Web3 faces challenges such as scalability, energy consumption (in the case of some blockchains), and regulatory concerns.
Yes, Web3 has applications in various industries, including healthcare, supply chain management, and voting systems.