iOS app development is the process of creating mobile applications for the Apple iPhone. iOS and Google’s Android operating system power nearly all of the smartphones in the world today; however, unlike Android phones produced by a vast ecosystem of manufacturers at a variety of price points, iOS only runs on relatively expensive, Apple-produced iPhones. But because of their excellent performance and build quality, clean user interface, and family of apps that work together seamlessly, the iPhone is the most popular smartphone in America, making learning iOS programming very important for mobile app developers.
For much of its history, iOS app development relied upon Objective-C, an object-oriented programming language built on the C programming language. In 2014 however, Apple introduced Swift, a faster and more concise programming language used across iOS as well as macOS. Swift remains the main programming language for iOS, and is often used in conjunction with the Core Data framework for data functionality and other tools built into the Xcode integrated development environment (IDE).
Since the majority of smartphone users in the United States have iPhones, iOS app development is a vital skill for a career in mobile app development. The ability to build fast, engaging iOS apps in Swift and Xcode is always in demand nowadays, as companies of all kinds increasingly recognize that mobile apps are essential to growing their business. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers of all kinds earned a median annual wage of $107,510 in 2019, and these jobs are expected to grow much faster than the economy-wide average over the next decade.
Absolutely! Coursera is a terrific place to learn about a wide range of computer science and computer programming topics, including iOS app development. You can choose to learn from top-ranked universities like the University of Toronto and the University of California, Irvine, or by taking courses and Specializations spanning multiple courses from leading IT training provider LearnQuest. Regardless of what learning options best fit your needs, Coursera lets you learn about iOS app development on a flexible schedule, allowing you to fit this valuable, job-ready education into your existing work or student life.
The skills and experience that you might need to already have before starting to learn iOS app development are a clear understanding of writing code and thinking logically about steps in a iOS app. Being able to code is usually seen as the top skill needed for developing iOS apps. The two main programming languages used for iOS app development are Objective-C and Swift. Being able to write maintainable code in Swift is like building the foundation for a house. It’s what your apps will rise from, and they need to have a solid base. Having additional skills and experiences like knowing Apple’s human interface guidelines and understanding good UI and UX experience could also benefit you to learn iOS app development.
Learning iOS app development may be right for you if you have a passion for iOS apps, love Apple products, and are excited about building mobile apps for fun and profit. If you are a person who has front-end and back-end coding experience, strong problem-solving ability, and clear thinking about technical data, then learning iOS app development may be right for you.
The kind of people best suited for roles in iOS app development are those Apple-centric app developers or other software specialists who want to make their mark with apps, while earning a good income. Apple’s iOS developers are well-paid as they are a key part of Apple’s profitable world. The iOS developer must be a pro with developing mobile apps that are powered by Apple's iOS operating system. And obviously, these app developers would be strong in skills with Swift and Objective-C, the two main programming languages for the iOS platform.
The types of places that hire people with a background in iOS app development are all types of companies that make software products for customers. Typical places could be education companies, manufacturers, retail companies, technology firms, management consultancies, and others. Companies look for an iOS app developer who can play a crucial part in developing industry-leading software. If you have a strong background in iOS app development in a product development life cycle, you may have a chance to work on a wide variety of unique app development projects.