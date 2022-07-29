Develop a working knowledge of different approaches to designing and building data-rich, interactive applications for the iOS platform.
Architecture development
UI development
UI animation
Statement management
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta iOS Developer Professional Certificate
Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This Professional Certificate will teach you how to build applications for iOS devices and start a new career as an iOS Developer. By the end of this program, you’ll be able to create and run a mobile app powered by iOS operating systems.
