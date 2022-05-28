In this course, you’ll review sonata form and learn how the piano sonata was revitalized in the 20th century, with a particular attention to composers from Russia, where the sonata was an especially popular and successful genre. You’ll study some of the most influential piano sonatas of the 20th century, in both Neo-Classical and avant-garde styles. This course will also expose you to a variety of lesser-known and more recent compositions, showing how the piano sonata genre continues to expand and to thrive.
This course is part of the Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Setting the Stage
In the first week, you'll be introduced to the course structure and to the fundamentals surrounding sonata form and the history of the genre.
Russian Composers
This week looks at Russian composers, who were highly invested in the piano sonata genre in the 20th century. We will focus primarily on the works of the three major sonata composers: Scriabin, Medtner, and Prokofiev. We will also get acquainted with a number of other important Russian composers in this genre.
20th and 21st Century Composers
This week looks at some of the most extraordinary piano sonatas composed after the Romantic Era (excluding Russians). We consider seven sonatas in some detail, by three French composers, two of German descent, and two born in America. The end of the course points towards the music of today by considering the extraordinary diversity of composers and works that led to it.
Course Conclusion and Honors Track Formal Analysis
For more advanced learners, an Honors Formal Analysis is available in this final week (not required for completion of the course).
About the Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
In this 3-course specialization, learners will analyze important passages and components of the piano sonata repertoire, while gaining a solid knowledge of the sonata’s inner workings and a better sense of historical developments in the genre. Across the series, learners will dive into compositions by Scarlatti, CPE Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Scriabin, Medtner, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, and others.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.