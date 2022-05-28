About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Setting the Stage

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Ludwig van Beethoven

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 96 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Romantics

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 109 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Course Conclusion and Honors Track Formal Analysis

2 hours to complete
4 readings

About the Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization

Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata

