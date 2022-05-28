In this course, learners will review sonata form and learn how the piano sonata was taken to new heights by Ludwig van Beethoven. We’ll discover together how the generation that followed interpreted Beethoven’s achievements and put them into practice in their own unique ways. From there, we will explore the “War of the Romantics”: the variety of formal structures for Romantic sonatas (both traditional and progressive) and the major repertoire of this era. You’ll hear some of the important pianos of the time, and understand the differences between Viennese and English/French traditions of piano music.
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Setting the Stage
In the first week, you'll be introduced to the course structure and to the fundamentals surrounding sonata form and the history of the genre.
Ludwig van Beethoven
This week focuses solely on Ludwig van Beethoven. We will discuss matters of sonata theory, the developing piano, and the way that the piano sonata genre was transformed through his innovations. We will consider his sonata repertoire across three major periods.
Romantics
This week focuses on Romantic composers following Beethoven. First we consider the German tradition - Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Brahms - and then the great pianist-virtuosi Chopin and Liszt. Throughout the week we will consider both traditional and innovative approaches to constructing Romantic piano sonatas.
Course Conclusion and Honors Track Formal Analysis
For more advanced learners, an Honors Formal Analysis is available in this final week (not required for completion of the course).
About the Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization
In this 3-course specialization, learners will analyze important passages and components of the piano sonata repertoire, while gaining a solid knowledge of the sonata’s inner workings and a better sense of historical developments in the genre. Across the series, learners will dive into compositions by Scarlatti, CPE Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Scriabin, Medtner, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, and others.
