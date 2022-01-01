- Persistence
- iOS App Development
- Xcode
- Swift (Programming Language)
- Syntax
- Computer Programming
- Core Data
- User Interface
iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Launch Your Career in iOS. Start building iOS apps in Swift in just four courses.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction To Swift Programming
Introduction to Swift Programming is the first course in a four part specialization series that will provide you with the tools and skills necessary to develop an iOS App from scratch. By the end of this first course you will be able to demonstrate intermediate application of programming in Swift, the powerful new programming language for iOS. Guided by best practices you will become proficient with syntax, object oriented principles, memory management, functional concepts and more in programming with Swift.
iOS App Development Basics
iOS App Development Basics, the second course in the iOS App Development with Swift specialization, expands your programming skills and applies them to authentic app development projects. The topics covered in this course include Xcode basics, Core iOS and Cocoa Touch frameworks, simple user interface creation, MVC Architecture and much more. With a focus on using Apple’s components to access sensors like camera, microphone and GPS, by the end of this course you will be able to create a basic App according to specified parameters and guidelines.
App Design and Development for iOS
In App Design and Development for iOS, the third course of the iOS App Development with Swift specialization, you will be developing foundational programming skills to support graphical element presentation and data manipulation from basic functions through to advanced processing. You will continue to build your skill set to use and apply core graphics, touch handling and gestures, animations and transitions, alerts and actions as well as advanced algorithms, threading and more. By the end of this course you will be able to develop a more advanced, fully functioning app.
Build Your Own iOS App
In the Build Your Own iOS App capstone you will expand your repertoire of additional features and more advanced functions that may be implemented within the iOS environment. You will refine your development skill set and will apply your accumulated skills over the entire specialization series in an applied application development capstone project. This particular course is project based and structured around you building a high quality app as a capstone to the specialization.
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
