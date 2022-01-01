About this Specialization

Master Swift, design elegant interactions, and create a fully functioning iOS app. This Specialization covers the fundamentals of iOS application development in the Swift programming language. You’ll learn to use development tools such as XCode, design interfaces and interactions and evaluate their usability, and integrate camera, photo, and location information to enhance your app. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to create a fully-functioning photo editing app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. A Mac computer is required for success in this course.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction To Swift Programming

3.9
stars
1,406 ratings
383 reviews
Course2

Course 2

iOS App Development Basics

4.2
stars
546 ratings
124 reviews
Course3

Course 3

App Design and Development for iOS

4.1
stars
266 ratings
64 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Build Your Own iOS App

3.3
stars
67 ratings
19 reviews

University of Toronto

