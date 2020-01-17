In this course you will learn how to work with data in iOS. Data is the key ingredient for any functional app and one must learn how to properly display it to the user. You will learn how to use tables and collection views to display data to users, and how to use Core Data to build more robust, data-driven applications.
Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
How to create memory-efficient tables and display data in a list
How to model data and create database relationships
How to persist and fetch data
How to use APIs and communicate with web servers
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Coder Swag App: Working With Tables
In this module you will learn the basics of working with data in iOS. Data is the key ingredient for any functional app and one must learn how to properly display it to the user. You will learn how to use tables and collection views to display data to users.
Goal Post App: Working With Core Data
Having data to present in your app is important. But it can be equally important to know how to persist the data to your phone even after the app is closed. In this module you will learn how to use Core Data to build more robust, data-driven applications.
ToDo App: Network Requests & APIs
You really don't have an app unless you have data. Making web requests is by far the most common thing you will do as an iOS developer. In this module you will learn how to get your apps working with servers and external data.
Decoding, Async, & POST Requests
In this module you will finish the ToDo app by learning how to decode data from a web server as well as how to make POST requests.
Week two is a bit long + not super well instructed, but the other weeks are good (and far quicker).
This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.
Great course, definitely one of the most difficult ones I've taken on Coursera. This course is a must if you want to learn the basics of table and collection views in iOS apps.
Some questions in the quizzes are not covered by the course
About the Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
This program is intended for anyone who wants to learn how to develop Apps using Swift and iOS. Through four courses, you will learn topics beginning with the absolute basics and ending with selling your apps on the app store. This program provides the skills you'll need to advance your programming career and seek employment in Swift and iOS application development.
