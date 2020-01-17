About this Course

What you will learn

  • How to create memory-efficient tables and display data in a list

  • How to model data and create database relationships

  • How to persist and fetch data

  • How to use APIs and communicate with web servers

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Coder Swag App: Working With Tables

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 100 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Goal Post App: Working With Core Data

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 185 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

ToDo App: Network Requests & APIs

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Decoding, Async, & POST Requests

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization

Swift 5 iOS Application Developer

