Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tables, Data & Networking in iOS by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
125 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn how to work with data in iOS. Data is the key ingredient for any functional app and one must learn how to properly display it to the user. You will learn how to use tables and collection views to display data to users, and how to use Core Data to build more robust, data-driven applications. Every app must have data. Making web requests is by far the most common thing you will do as an iOS developer. You will learn how to get your apps working with servers and external data. Throughout the course, you will create a ToDo app, including learning how to decode data from a web server as well as how to make POST requests....

By Osama M

May 18, 2020

The is great to learn the necessary app development features such as CoreData, Network Requests. However, the course contents needs to be updated for the latest version of Xcode and Swift without which there will be extra time lost while dealing with them.

By SaifUllah B

Mar 31, 2021

This course was amazing in terms of learning. The course content was professionally designed and is focused on core concepts. Just update the coding exercises and videos with syntax. In weeks 3 and 4 I found many methods which are redundant now.

By Penny

Sep 22, 2020

This is another excellent course by the devslopes team. Don’t expect it to be easy though - you are expected to do the reading and research where necessary. It’s a little out of date but tje forums will help you through that.

By Pratham S

May 21, 2020

I just wish Mark taught the coreData concepts, just because he gives a little background details about what we are using and coding as opposed to Caleb. No issue in the video`s content

By Federico N

May 29, 2020

Great course, definitely one of the most difficult ones I've taken on Coursera. This course is a must if you want to learn the basics of table and collection views in iOS apps.

By Francisco G H

Nov 13, 2020

Networking in iOS is so important for communicate with the server backend through Restful APIs.

By Nikolay A

Jan 18, 2020

This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.

By Muhammad R

Aug 19, 2020

I like mark he is so so good in explaining ... love him

By Nik O

Jun 13, 2020

Mark's courses are clear and concise.

By Ooi C S

Oct 21, 2020

Great Course!

By amadou d

May 24, 2021

Excellent!!!

By Manikant R

Jun 21, 2020

Great course

By abdalmagid u

Aug 20, 2021

nicely made

By Alba P

Jun 21, 2020

Excelente

By Carus C

Dec 24, 2021

the bre

By Stephan L N

May 31, 2020

Week two is a bit long + not super well instructed, but the other weeks are good (and far quicker).

By Andrei C G

Sep 18, 2020

Some questions in the quizzes are not covered by the course

By Brenda M G

Aug 15, 2021

i​s good

By Rasika P M

May 28, 2021

Good one

By Angel N

Jul 4, 2021

Nice and very useful course. Learnt a lot. Just there were a lot of "mistakes", which is good when there are some because they help you learn some extra things, but there were many which make this course a little confusing.

By Fernando H C C

Jan 7, 2021

I didn't like the Core Data part and I had a problem in final week with the API connection (The data couldn’t be read because it isn’t in the correct format), and I don't know how to talk with someone that can help me.

By Amy P

Sep 9, 2020

This course seems to expensive for what you get. The topics are interesting but nothing that you can't find on the web yourself. No real feedback or support is offered which is what I expect for this price.

By Muhammad H

Feb 11, 2022

old version should be update now

