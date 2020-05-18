PS
May 20, 2020
I just wish Mark taught the coreData concepts, just because he gives a little background details about what we are using and coding as opposed to Caleb. No issue in the video`s content
May 28, 2020
Great course, definitely one of the most difficult ones I've taken on Coursera. This course is a must if you want to learn the basics of table and collection views in iOS apps.
May 18, 2020
The is great to learn the necessary app development features such as CoreData, Network Requests. However, the course contents needs to be updated for the latest version of Xcode and Swift without which there will be extra time lost while dealing with them.
Mar 31, 2021
This course was amazing in terms of learning. The course content was professionally designed and is focused on core concepts. Just update the coding exercises and videos with syntax. In weeks 3 and 4 I found many methods which are redundant now.
Sep 22, 2020
This is another excellent course by the devslopes team. Don’t expect it to be easy though - you are expected to do the reading and research where necessary. It’s a little out of date but tje forums will help you through that.
May 21, 2020
May 29, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
Networking in iOS is so important for communicate with the server backend through Restful APIs.
Jan 18, 2020
This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.
Aug 19, 2020
I like mark he is so so good in explaining ... love him
Jun 13, 2020
Mark's courses are clear and concise.
Oct 21, 2020
Great Course!
May 24, 2021
Excellent!!!
Jun 21, 2020
Great course
Aug 20, 2021
nicely made
Jun 21, 2020
Excelente
Dec 24, 2021
the bre
May 31, 2020
Week two is a bit long + not super well instructed, but the other weeks are good (and far quicker).
Sep 18, 2020
Some questions in the quizzes are not covered by the course
Aug 15, 2021
is good
May 28, 2021
Good one
Jul 4, 2021
Nice and very useful course. Learnt a lot. Just there were a lot of "mistakes", which is good when there are some because they help you learn some extra things, but there were many which make this course a little confusing.
Jan 7, 2021
I didn't like the Core Data part and I had a problem in final week with the API connection (The data couldn’t be read because it isn’t in the correct format), and I don't know how to talk with someone that can help me.
Sep 9, 2020
This course seems to expensive for what you get. The topics are interesting but nothing that you can't find on the web yourself. No real feedback or support is offered which is what I expect for this price.
Feb 11, 2022
old version should be update now