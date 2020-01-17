About this Course

What you will learn

  • How to create and monetize apps on the Apple App Store, including in-app advertisements and purchases.

  • How to create consumable and non-consumable in-app purchases.

  • How to create a user interface that respects purchases, and prepare to publish on iTunes Connect.

  • How to create and manage user subscriptions.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Simple In-App Purchases

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Consumables & Non-Consumables

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 157 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

In-App Purchase Subscriptions

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 149 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization

Swift 5 iOS Application Developer

