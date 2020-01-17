This course teaches basics of monetization on iOS, starting with in-app ads and then moving to in-app purchases. You will learn more advanced in-app purchase integrations, and you'll make both consumable and non-consumable purchases while building a realistic iOS app. Finally, you will learn how to take your apps even further with in-app subscriptions, and how to start and cancel subscriptions and create a delightful user experience.
This course is part of the Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
How to create and monetize apps on the Apple App Store, including in-app advertisements and purchases.
How to create consumable and non-consumable in-app purchases.
How to create a user interface that respects purchases, and prepare to publish on iTunes Connect.
How to create and manage user subscriptions.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Simple In-App Purchases
In this module you will learn the absolute basics of monetization on iOS, starting with in-app ads and then moving to in-app purchases.
Consumables & Non-Consumables
In this module you will learn more advanced in-app purchase integrations. You'll make both consumable and non-consumable purchases while building a realistic iOS app.
In-App Purchase Subscriptions
In this module you will learn how to take your apps even further with in-app subscriptions. You'll learn how to start and cancel subscriptions and create a delightful user experience.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.72%
- 4 stars20.77%
- 3 stars3.89%
- 2 stars1.29%
- 1 star1.29%
TOP REVIEWS FROM IOS APP STORE & IN-APP PURCHASES
This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.
I've done in-app purchase to Android its a great feeling now I've learned this time for iOS development!
About the Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization
This program is intended for anyone who wants to learn how to develop Apps using Swift and iOS. Through four courses, you will learn topics beginning with the absolute basics and ending with selling your apps on the app store. This program provides the skills you'll need to advance your programming career and seek employment in Swift and iOS application development.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.