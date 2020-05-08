FA
Dec 29, 2020
I've done in-app purchase to Android its a great feeling now I've learned this time for iOS development!
Jan 17, 2020
This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.
By charles D•
May 7, 2020
I just finished the IAP course. Definitively recommended. Straightforward, clear and complete. On top of main focus on IAP, lots of tips for the UI. Great instructors. Really cool!
By Fritz G A•
Dec 30, 2020
By Nikolay A•
Jan 18, 2020
By Ever E C M•
Feb 11, 2021
El curso es bastante entendible, he aprendido bastante. Totalmente recomendado.
By Sullivan D c•
Jun 14, 2020
Great class to learn In App Purchase
By Carus C•
Dec 16, 2021
Good contents and nice instructor
By Manikant R•
Jun 22, 2020
Great course so as the instructor
By Ooi C S•
Oct 23, 2020
Great Course!
By amadou d•
May 25, 2021
Excellent!
By Prakash K R•
Mar 14, 2022
All Good
By Mona A A•
Jul 12, 2020
good
By Nik O•
Jun 17, 2020
Good tutorial although there are some repetition.
By Rasika P M•
Jun 4, 2021
Good one
By Penny•
Sep 26, 2020
Not even close to the quality of the other developes courses - repeats itself, difficult to follow and out of date. I highly recommend the OTHER courses by this team, but not this one.