Chevron Left
Back to iOS App Store & In-App Purchases

Learner Reviews & Feedback for iOS App Store & In-App Purchases by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
76 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This course teaches basics of monetization on iOS, starting with in-app ads and then moving to in-app purchases. You will learn more advanced in-app purchase integrations, and you'll make both consumable and non-consumable purchases while building a realistic iOS app. Finally, you will learn how to take your apps even further with in-app subscriptions, and how to start and cancel subscriptions and create a delightful user experience....

Top reviews

FA

Dec 29, 2020

I've done in-app purchase to Android its a great feeling now I've learned this time for iOS development!

NA

Jan 17, 2020

This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for iOS App Store & In-App Purchases

By charles D

May 7, 2020

I just finished the IAP course. Definitively recommended. Straightforward, clear and complete. On top of main focus on IAP, lots of tips for the UI. Great instructors. Really cool!

By Fritz G A

Dec 30, 2020

I've done in-app purchase to Android its a great feeling now I've learned this time for iOS development!

By Nikolay A

Jan 18, 2020

This course is a part of the specialization that teaches you a valuable know-how.

By Ever E C M

Feb 11, 2021

El curso es bastante entendible, he aprendido bastante. Totalmente recomendado.

By Sullivan D c

Jun 14, 2020

Great class to learn In App Purchase

By Carus C

Dec 16, 2021

Good contents and nice instructor

By Manikant R

Jun 22, 2020

Great course so as the instructor

By Ooi C S

Oct 23, 2020

Great Course!

By amadou d

May 25, 2021

Excellent!

By Prakash K R

Mar 14, 2022

A​ll Good

By Mona A A

Jul 12, 2020

good

By Nik O

Jun 17, 2020

Good tutorial although there are some repetition.

By Rasika P M

Jun 4, 2021

Good one

By Penny

Sep 26, 2020

Not even close to the quality of the other developes courses - repeats itself, difficult to follow and out of date. I highly recommend the OTHER courses by this team, but not this one.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder