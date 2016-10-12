iOS App Development Basics, the second course in the iOS App Development with Swift specialization, expands your programming skills and applies them to authentic app development projects. The topics covered in this course include Xcode basics, Core iOS and Cocoa Touch frameworks, simple user interface creation, MVC Architecture and much more. With a focus on using Apple’s components to access sensors like camera, microphone and GPS, by the end of this course you will be able to create a basic App according to specified parameters and guidelines.
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to iOS App Development Basics
Further Introduction to XCode
In this unit we will describe basic functions of XCode and other tools. Within a guided tutorial process, create a simple app from beginning through to compilation that runs on a device.
UIKit and the Interface Builder
Here we dive into layouts and some user interface elements.
Advanced UI Concepts
Here we begin to really add elegance to our UI
This course contains good exercises and cover many components of the iOS development.
Better than the previous course in terms of structure and content, still think more practice exercises for each week would be beneficial beyond just copying the video.
Very nice introduction course to iOS Development. Starting from basics and going further in more details. Learned alot! Thanks!
Overall course is good. Some parts needs to be explained in more elaborative manner.
