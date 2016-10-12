About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • iOS App Development
  • Computer Programming
  • Xcode
  • Swift (Programming Language)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Welcome to iOS App Development Basics

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Further Introduction to XCode

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

UIKit and the Interface Builder

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Advanced UI Concepts

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min)

About the iOS App Development with Swift Specialization

iOS App Development with Swift

