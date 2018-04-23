MW
May 10, 2016
Excellent course but allow ample time for the assignment as it is quite challenging, or at least it was for me. I am looking forward to doing the next module.
AC
Jul 6, 2016
This course is the very basics of interface building in iOS, requires lots of self-study as the lectures do not dig deep enough and prior knowledge of Swift.
By Lokey C•
Apr 23, 2018
This course is not updated.
While Xcode now is already version 9 in 2018, it is still using Xcode 7.
While Swift is already 4 in 2018, it is still using Swift 2.
It is very sad that in the course material it keeps saying "we are aware Xcode is already version 8, please stick with Xcode 7 for now. Xcode 8 will break our code".
It is sadder to know the knowledge we learn in this course doesn't apply to modern technology.
One more thing, the course forum is poorly maintained. Many people are asking questions while no one is really answering.
By Adilson M•
Apr 25, 2019
The course is not updated - the version of Xcode cannot be higher than 7.3.1, but this version is not compatible with latest macOS Mojave.
In my opinion this course should be updated or removed from the list of paid specialization.
By Thanakorn K•
Jun 17, 2020
useless, this course not up to date swift and xcode are older version that not available on my mac
By Muhammad S Z•
Apr 30, 2016
Jack Yu is good person but don't why he does not his sentence and tells the less important thing first and the most important in last and because of this speaking style I am having difficulty in deep concepts
By Leonardo P•
Jul 19, 2020
Great short course. Would give it 4 stars if it was up-to-date with Swift Development tools. Swift 2 in 2020, come on!
By Kevin K•
May 11, 2016
Although Parham Aarabi is listed as the professor throughout this specialization, it's a bit of a bait-and-switch. Prof Aarabi is an award-winning professor at U of Toronto, but it turns out he knows little about iOS and has Jack Wu teach most of the material. Jack Wu is probably a heck of a developer but he's a terrible instructor.
By Giada B•
Dec 15, 2019
The course is valid but the way in which the certification takes place does not work, I have been waiting for a month for me to evaluate the project and every month that passes I pay € 44 is really wrong!
By Mouad E•
Feb 10, 2019
Cela va faire 2 semaines que je n'ai pas étais noté très déçu
By Aaron O•
Nov 15, 2015
The instructors actually explain the logic behind their implementations as opposed to only telling us what the code does. I am a novice at object-oriented design and the expansive iOS library; so it is awesome to finally have an instructor who is able to actually explain what certain methods, struct, classes, etc. are, their importance, and how it is compiled in the Xcode developer environment.
By d'Arbaumont C•
Nov 19, 2015
It is brillant !
By the end of the courses, you will know how to make a basic app and to be honest it is great fun and pleasure !
All the different aspect are well explained, the questions at the end of each course help you to get into the details.
By Pamela P•
Dec 30, 2015
Really good examples to demonstrate the power of xcode. Good combination of code and interface usage.
The assignment was very challenging and required extensive Googling for solutions and fixes above the scope of the lectures.
By Maria W•
May 11, 2016
By Anatoliy C•
Jul 7, 2016
By Nguyen N H•
Nov 5, 2016
Thank you for your course. After this course I handled more knowledge about UI in Xcode and interactive between element UI. Best regard.
By Tobi L•
Dec 6, 2015
I enjoyed how concise the videos were, there was a lot of information per unit of time, and it was challenging, but not too much so.
By Katamba M F•
Jun 18, 2016
Very interesting course for development, with better clarification and new updates on Apple software and functionalities.
By Ismail I•
Feb 23, 2017
Great course!, really learnt a lot out of it. hope that you guys switch to swift 3 on time.
By Leonid K•
Jan 12, 2016
Pretty easy course. I wish there would be more homework after each week. Anyway, thank you!
By 刘洋•
Jan 30, 2016
Thx to the great teacher and great class, that's really a good class for green man like me
By Chithra S•
Aug 20, 2018
course was divided into a neat and clean concepts which are required for an intermediate
By Angel B•
Feb 16, 2016
This course contains good exercises and cover many components of the iOS development.
By Ateeq U R•
Aug 19, 2016
One of the best courses I've taken online.
Sir Jack you are the best, thank you.
By Vladyslav•
Dec 19, 2015
I like this course very much! It covers a lot of information in a limited time.
By Yan C D R•
Jan 13, 2017
Was fantastic, develop a app and see the things that we learned in the course
By Md. T R•
Jun 23, 2018
Very good course for iOS app development. Everyone should try this.