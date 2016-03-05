About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Persistence
  • iOS App Development
  • Core Data
  • User Interface
Instructor

Offered by

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Welcome to App Design and Development for iOS

1 hour to complete

User Interactivity

Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Multiple View Controllers & Navigation

Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Persistence & Networking

Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Introduction to developing for watchOS 2

About the iOS App Development with Swift Specialization

iOS App Development with Swift

