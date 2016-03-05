In App Design and Development for iOS, the third course of the iOS App Development with Swift specialization, you will be developing foundational programming skills to support graphical element presentation and data manipulation from basic functions through to advanced processing. You will continue to build your skill set to use and apply core graphics, touch handling and gestures, animations and transitions, alerts and actions as well as advanced algorithms, threading and more. By the end of this course you will be able to develop a more advanced, fully functioning app.
This course is part of the iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Persistence
- iOS App Development
- Core Data
- User Interface
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to App Design and Development for iOS
Get oriented to the course.
User Interactivity
In this module you'll learn how to design for your users' interactions
Multiple View Controllers & Navigation
In this module we explore different controllers for navigating your app
Persistence & Networking
Learn how to customize behavior to match a user’s preferences.
Introduction to developing for watchOS 2
In this module we give you some of the tools for designing for watchOS 2
Reviews
- 5 stars56.76%
- 4 stars18.42%
- 3 stars13.15%
- 2 stars4.13%
- 1 star7.51%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APP DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT FOR IOS
I would prefer if the course was more focused on iPhone/iPad instead on WatchOS and Apple TV.
An excellent course into iOS programming with Swift.
Great coverage of course content, material ! Very exciting stuff !
The third one in this specialization is the best one.
About the iOS App Development with Swift Specialization
Master Swift, design elegant interactions, and create a fully functioning iOS app.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.